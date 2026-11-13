South Africa's Marco Jansen and India's Deepti Sharma have been named ICC Players of the Month for October after delivering outstanding performances in their respective international cricket series against Australia and Zimbabwe.

Jansen and Sharma Honoured as ICC Players of the Month for October

South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen and India all-rounder Deepti Sharma have been named the ICC Men’s and Women’s Players of the Month for October following outstanding performances in international cricket. Jansen’s decisive contributions with bat and ball against Australia helped him reach the top of two ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings categories, while Sharma delivered a series of impactful performances in India’s white-ball sweep of Zimbabwe to secure her second women’s award, having previously won in December 2023, according to ICC Media release.

Jansen accumulated 198 runs and claimed 13 wickets with his left-arm pace bowling during the period. His standout performance came in the second of the three-match ICC World Test Championship series against Australia, where he scored a crucial 85 and returned match figures of five for 33 and one for 34 in Gqeberha. Those efforts propelled the 26-year-old to the top of both the ICC Test Bowling and All-rounder Rankings.

Sharma earned the women’s award after making significant contributions with both bat and ball in India’s home tour against Zimbabwe. In the ICC Women’s Championship ODI series, she scored 106 not out in her only batting opportunity and claimed five wickets at an economy rate of 3.42 as India completed a 3-0 sweep.