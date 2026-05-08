Shapath Bharadwaj hit two perfect series to score 71/75 on day 1 of the men's trap event at the ISSF World Cup in Almaty. Manisha Keer was the best Indian woman, scoring 69. The finals will be held on day 2.

Men's Trap Event

Shapath Bharadwaj hit two perfect series and followed it up with 21 shots in the third series to end day 1 of the men's trap event with a total of 71 hits from 75 in the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun at the Asanov Shooting Club in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Manisha Keer with a score of 69 was the best Indian woman.

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Shapath started the day with two perfect rounds but only managed 21 in the third series, dropping him down the standings. Vivaan Kapoor also shot a perfect 25 in his second series, after starting with 22 hits and finishing the day with 23 shots in the third series. The third Indian in the competition, Ahvar Rizvi shot 23, 22 and 23 to finish day one on a score of 68, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). Udaivir Singh Jaijee and Ali Aman Elahi, competing for ranking points, scored 71 and 66, respectively.

Women's Trap Event

In the women's event, Manisha Keer also started the day with two consecutive series of 24 each before finishing the day with a total score of 69 after hitting 21 targets in the third series. She is currently in 17th position.

National Champion Neeru Dhanda hit 23, 23 and 22 to finish the day in 21st place with a score of 68. Pragati Dubey, the third Indian, shot 65 (18, 23, 24) to be placed in 35th place. Competing for ranking points, Varsha Varman (20, 20, 21) shot a score of 61 while Vidhi Singh (18, 21, 23) hit 62 targets.

The final 50 targets and the finals of both men's and women's events will be held tomorrow. (ANI)