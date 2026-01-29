The NRAI successfully concluded the 5-day ISSF 'B' Coaches Course in New Delhi, awarding diplomas to 55 coaches. It's the first time the newly developed course was held in India, strengthening the nation's shooting coaching ecosystem.

The five-day International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) "B" Coaches Course, conducted under the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Education Program, concluded successfully on Wednesday, marking another significant step in strengthening India's coaching ecosystem in the sport of Shooting. According to a release, 55 coaches were awarded diplomas on the final day after successfully completing the intensive certification programme.

After a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the ISSF Academy, who have newly developed these courses, and the NRAI last year, it was the first time such a course was conducted in India and indeed anywhere in the world at this scale.

Expert Faculty and Comprehensive Curriculum

Led by Vesa Nissinen, Director of the ISSF Academy and President of the Finnish Shooting Federation, the course brought together a diverse faculty of international and Indian experts, offering a comprehensive, multidisciplinary learning experience. The program focused on advancing professional coaching practices, extending well beyond technical instruction to include athlete management, physical preparation, and long-term performance development.

Specialized Training Modules

The instructional team featured two-time Olympian and former India international rifle shooter Sanjeev Rajput, who led sessions on rifle shooting techniques, while Agathi Kassoumi and Vidhya Jadhav conducted modules on pistol shooting techniques. Davide Secondi of Italy, the current national coach of Saudi Arabia, delivered specialised instruction in shotgun shooting techniques. Sayali Manjrekar addressed the critical role of physiotherapy within a shooting team, and Vijendra Pal Singh conducted sessions on physical testing protocols for shooters in high-performance environments.

Leadership on Program's Significance

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh highlighted the long-term significance of the program, stating, "The successful completion of this ISSF 'B' Coaches Course is a major milestone for Indian shooting. Our objective through the NRAI Education Program is to build a strong, knowledgeable, and ethically grounded coaching base that can support athletes across all levels. With 55 newly certified coaches, we are adding quality and depth to the system, which will directly impact athlete development in the years to come."

ISSF Academy Director Vesa Nissinen expressed his satisfaction with the response and engagement from the participants, saying, "The level of commitment and curiosity shown by the coaches during this course has been outstanding. This program is designed to prepare coaches for a much broader professional role, creating structured training environments, understanding athlete psychology, physical preparation, and working effectively with support teams. India has immense potential, and programs like this lay a strong foundation for future international success."

Building a Global Hub for Shooting Excellence

The course's conclusion further reinforces the NRAI's vision of becoming a global hub for ISSF-certified coaches, officials, and technical experts, and aligns closely with the federation's broader efforts to decentralise talent development and enhance coaching standards nationwide.

The graduation ceremony brought the curtains down on a landmark initiative under the NRAI Education Program, setting the stage for future collaborations with the ISSF Academy and continued capacity-building within Indian shooting. (ANI)