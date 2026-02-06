Tiigers of Kolkata reached the ISPL Final after a composed win over Ahmedabad in Qualifier 2. Man of the Match Vivek Shelar's crucial 3 wickets helped restrict Ahmedabad to 72/9. Saroj Paramanik anchored the successful chase for the Tiigers.

Tiigers of Kolkata (ToK) produced a composed, all-round performance under knockout pressure to defeat Ahmedabad in Qualifier 2 and seal their place in the ISPL Final. Asked to bowl first at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, the Tiigers delivered across departments--bowling, fielding and batting--showcasing the belief and balance that has defined their campaign.

With the majority of the crowd firmly behind Ahmedabad, the Tiigers were pushed into a hostile, high-decibel atmosphere, according to a release. Unfazed by the noise or the pressure, the side responded with calm execution and collective belief, seizing control of the contest early.

Shelar's Match-Winning Spell

The bowling unit set the tone by restricting Ahmedabad to 72/9 in 10 overs, with Man of the Match Vivek Shelar once again delivering when it mattered most. Chosen by the batting side for the high-stakes 50:50 over and tasked with defending 10 runs, Shelar held his nerve, conceding just two runs and claiming three crucial wickets to decisively swing the momentum in the Tiigers' favour.

A Journey of Discipline and Resilience

For Vivek Shelar, the performance marked another defining chapter in a journey built on discipline and self-belief. From playing tennis-ball cricket on village grounds in Khaleen, Bhiwandi, to representing Maharashtra at the state level in leather-ball cricket, Shelar's rise has been steady rather than sudden. His adaptability across formats, forged through years of competing in contrasting conditions, has become one of his greatest strengths. After battling an injury earlier in the season and facing questions around fitness, the fast bowler's return at full intensity--and his ability to deliver in the most pressurised overs--underscored both his resilience and clarity of purpose. At 25, with ambitions firmly set on one day donning the India jersey, Shelar's story is about patience, preparation and timing--making the most of the moment when it matters most.

Supporting Cast Shines

He was ably supported by a disciplined supporting cast. Arish Khan swung the tape ball expertly, giving away just six runs in his two overs, while Saroj Paramanik, the Gully to Glory Award winner, delivered a key ninth over, conceding only five runs and picking up a wicket. The young brigade continued to impress, with 17-year-old Ankit Yadav returning figures of two wickets for 14 runs, and Firdos Alam chipping in with two wickets for 15 runs. In the field, Mahesh Nangude pulled off three outstanding boundary-line catches, efforts that proved vital in keeping Ahmedabad to a modest total.

Reflecting on the performance, Vivek Shelar said , "There was a lot of discussion around my fitness, and after getting injured early in the league, I honestly didn't think I would make it back this season. For a fast bowler, rhythm is everything, and I'm grateful I've found that again. In the 50:50 over, the batter is under pressure to attack, so the focus was on staying calm, varying pace and hitting the right areas. I'm thankful to Aksha Kamboj ma'am for ensuring I got the best medical care, and to the management for standing by me throughout my recovery."

A Composed Chase

Chasing the target, Tiigers showed patience and clarity. While wickets fell at the other end, Saroj Paramanik anchored the innings with maturity, ensuring the chase never drifted too far. Krushna Gawali stitched a steady partnership in the middle, keeping the required rate in check. At a crucial juncture, when the equation began to tighten, Saroj shifted momentum during the 50:50 over, launching a towering nine and a six to bring the Tiigers firmly back on track and guide them home.

Praise from the Leadership

Tiigers skipper Bhavesh Pawar praised the team's execution, saying , "We were very clear about our plans, especially with the ball. Everyone knew their role, and the boys executed it under pressure. In knockout games, it's about holding your nerve, and I'm proud of how the team responded."

Assistant coach Bharat Meher added , "This was a complete team performance. From the bowlers controlling phases, to the fielders saving runs and taking key catches, and the batters showing composure--it reflected the hard work done off the field. These are the performances that build belief."

Final Showdown Awaits

With momentum firmly on their side, Tiigers of Kolkata will now take on Chennai in the ISPL Final at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat, on February 6, 2026, at 07:00 PM IST, as they look to cap off their campaign with a championship finish. (ANI)