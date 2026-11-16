The ISPL Season 4 player auction has concluded, with eight franchises spending over Rs 10.40 crore to sign 144 players. The league emphasizes transparency and talent discovery for grassroots cricket across India.

ISPL Season 4 Player Auction Concludes With All Squads Fully Formed

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India’s pioneering tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament, witnessed an action-packed Season 4 Player Auction, with all eight franchises completing their squads for the upcoming season. With 144 players across eight teams and a combined squad value of over Rs 10.40 crore, the auction saw franchises deploy their strategies and compete fiercely to secure some of the most promising names in tennis-ball cricket.

Top Acquisitions and Key Signings

Ahmedabad Lions made a significant statement by securing all-rounder Saroj Paramanik for Rs 28.55 lakh, making him the highest-priced fresh acquisition of the auction. Majhi Mumbai’s retained all-rounder Abhishek Dalhor topped the overall player-value chart at Rs 34.65 lakh. The auction also highlighted the growing depth of talent in the league, with players from different regions and backgrounds earning opportunities across the eight franchises.

A Commitment to Grassroots Talent

ISPL Core Committee members, including Sachin Tendulkar and Ashish Shelar, were present to oversee the process. Sachin Tendulkar remarked on the importance of the platform, stating, "Irrespective of whether a player comes from the biggest city or the smallest town, talent will always find its way." The league has revamped its selection process to be data-driven and technology-led, ensuring that local tournament performers have a transparent pathway to professional opportunities.