Sporting Club Delhi secured their first-ever ISL win with a 2-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC. The historic match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was celebrated by an electric crowd of 8,153 fans, marking a landmark moment for the club.

Sporting Club Delhi (SC Delhi) celebrated a landmark moment in their Indian Super League (ISL) journey, registering their first-ever win in club history with a 2-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on April 5. The atmosphere at the stadium was electric, with around 8,000 fans in attendance, most proudly SC Delhi jersey. The crowd's energy was palpable, as chants, cheers, and rhythmic claps reverberated across the stands, lifting the players' spirits on the pitch. Fans erupted with joy as Sporting Club Delhi scored their goals, with families, friends, and long-time supporters hugging and waving flags to celebrate the historic triumph.

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8153 fans. One incredible night. 🙌🏻 We felt you in every second. 🏟️❤️#SportingClubDelhi #SCDelhi #AbDilliKiBaari #SCDKBFC #ISL12 { Sporting Club Delhi, SCD vs KBFC, ISL 12 } pic.twitter.com/6z4fJoPjri — Sporting Club Delhi (@OfficialSCDelhi) April 6, 2026

On the field against Kerala Blasters, Sporting Club Delhi played with determination and composure. Their cohesive teamwork and strategic gameplay kept Kerala Blasters on the back foot, eventually earning them the milestone victory. The win not only marked a first in the club's history but also highlighted the team's growing confidence and potential in the league.

For the fans, the match was more than just a game -- it was a celebration of persistence, passion, and hope. Many supporters took to social media during and after the match, sharing images and videos capturing the joy and jubilation of the historic moment. The fans, who have long awaited this moment, now have plenty to cheer for in the matches ahead.

CEO Praises Fan Support, Outlines Club's Vision

Reflecting on the historic win, Dhruv Sood, CEO of Sporting Club Delhi, praised the growing fan support in the capital following the club's first-ever Indian Super League (ISL) win in the ongoing tournament. Dhrubv also emphasised the broader mission of engaging the city in football. "Delhi has waited seven years for top-tier football to return, and in just two home matches the city has shown how much this moment matters. The encouraging part is not only the attendance growing from over 6,700 in the first game to 8,153 in the second, but the energy, ownership, and excitement that supporters have already brought into the stadium," Sood said.

The CEO added that Sporting Club Delhi's focus extends beyond match results. "As the capital's only ISL club, we have a responsibility to excite children, engage schools and academies, create real pathways, and make fans feel that this is truly their club. We want Sporting Club Delhi to become a football institution that the city can grow with," he noted.

A special night at JLN! 🤩🐦‍🔥 https://t.co/8iv8rT7Nn2 — Sporting Club Delhi (@OfficialSCDelhi) April 5, 2026

Building a Football Ecosystem in Delhi

Apart from the football field, SC Delhi has quickly established itself as a prominent force in the capital's football scene, blending professional training, grassroots initiatives, and community engagement to become a hub for nurturing football talent in India. Founded to promote both competitive and recreational football, the club has already made an impact in local and national tournaments, inspiring a new generation of players and revitalising Delhi's football culture.

Club's Origins and Rebranding

Originally launched as Hyderabad FC in August 2019, the club began its professional journey in the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) season. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, it relocated to New Delhi--the hometown of its owners--and rebranded as Sporting Club Delhi, marking the city's return to top-tier football after a hiatus. Now owned by the B.C. Jindal Group, SC Delhi, aims to build a strong, homegrown football culture while providing competitive and inclusive opportunities for players at all levels. The club is officially registered with the Delhi Soccer Association and the All India Football Federation (AIFF), ensuring alignment with national football governance standards.

Developing a Full Football Ecosystem

Beyond the men's senior team, SC Delhi is developing a full football ecosystem, including a women's team, youth academy, and football schools across the Delhi-NCR region. These initiatives focus on identifying and developing young talent, offering structured training pathways across age groups. The club's broader vision is to reignite Delhi's football passion through talent development, coaching excellence, and sustained investment in fan engagement and community programs.

Infrastructure and Fan Engagement

SC Delhi is also enhancing its infrastructure with advanced training facilities, performance analytics, and sports science support to maintain professional standards across all levels. In addition to nurturing talent, the club is actively engaging new fans through digital outreach, grassroots events, and fan-focused initiatives to build a strong supporter culture. With its ambitious plans and structured programs, Sporting Club Delhi aims not only to compete in the ISL but also to become a cornerstone of Indian football, driving participation, performance, and pride within the capital's football community. (ANI)