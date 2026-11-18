The Indian Super League has announced Phase 2 fixtures for the 2026-27 season, starting January 22, 2027. Featuring 78 matches, the campaign concludes with the ISL Final on May 8, 2027, as clubs compete for the Shield and playoff positions.

ISL Announces Phase 2 Fixtures for 2026-27 Season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL), on Tuesday, announced Phase 2 fixtures for the 2026-27 season, setting the stage for an exciting second half of the campaign, as 13 clubs continue their pursuit of the ISL Shield and a place in the playoffs. Phase 2 will commence on January 22, 2027, with Punjab FC taking on NorthEast United FC at the JLN Stadium, Delhi, at 7:30 PM IST. The second phase will feature 78 matches, completing the double round-robin format, with every club facing each of the other 12 clubs a second time. The final set of league games will conclude between April 14 and 18, 2027, with six fixtures scheduled during the final stretch and kick-off times to be confirmed.

At the end of the league phase, the top six teams will qualify for the playoffs, while the team at the top of the standings will be crowned ISL Shield winners. The playoffs will begin on April 24, with the opening round featuring the fourth-placed team taking on the fifth-placed team, followed by the third-placed team facing the sixth-placed team on April 25. The top two teams will receive direct entry into the semi-finals, which will be played over two legs on April 28 and 29, followed by May 2 and 3. The two semi-final winners will then meet in the ISL Final on Saturday, May 8, 2027, at 7:30 PM IST.

Commenting on the announcement of the Phase 2 fixtures, Karan Yadav, CEO, Indian Super League, said, “As the season enters its decisive phase, the focus will be on delivering a competitive and engaging finish, with clubs vying for the MG ISL Shield and playoff positions. The second phase brings with it some of the most anticipated fixtures on the calendar, including the Kolkata and Goa Derbies, adding to the intensity and excitement of the competition. Our approach to scheduling will continue to prioritise the fan experience, with a strong focus on weekend fixtures that allow more supporters to engage with the league and their clubs. As we build towards the season finale in May, we look forward to seeing the clubs deliver an exciting contest and further strengthen the connection between the league, clubs and fans.”

The second phase will feature several highly anticipated encounters, including the return legs of the Kolkata and Goa Derbies, alongside a series of important clashes between some of the league's established contenders. The Kolkata Derby will take centre stage on Sunday, February 28, when Mohun Bagan Super Giant host defending champions East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan at 7:30 PM IST. With both sides having finished level on points in the 2025-26 season, East Bengal FC's title triumph on goal difference adds another layer of anticipation to the second meeting between the Kolkata rivals. The Goan Derby will return on Sunday, February 21, as FC Goa host Churchill Brothers SC at the Bambolim Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. Following their first-ever MG ISL meeting in Phase 1, the two Goan clubs will renew their local rivalry in the return fixture.

The opening weekend of Phase 2 will also feature some compelling match-ups. Kerala Blasters FC welcome Mohun Bagan Super Giant to the JLN Stadium, Kochi, on Saturday, January 23, at 7:30 PM IST, while defending champions East Bengal FC begin their Phase 2 campaign against Chennaiyin FC at home on Sunday, January 24, at 5:00 PM IST. The weekend will also see Inter Kashi FC take on Bengaluru FC in Pune and Sporting Club Delhi host Mumbai City FC in Delhi. Other notable encounters include East Bengal FC hosting Bengaluru FC on Saturday, January 30, at 7:30 PM IST, followed by Mohun Bagan Super Giant taking on FC Goa in Kolkata on Friday, February 12, at 7:30 PM IST. Mumbai City FC will also host FC Goa at the Andheri Sports Complex on Wednesday, February 17, at 7:30 PM IST. The southern rivalry between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will resume on Sunday, February 21, at the JLN Stadium, Chennai, at 5:00 PM IST. Bengaluru FC will subsequently host Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Sunday, March 14, at 7:30 PM IST, before Kerala Blasters FC welcome Bengaluru FC to Kochi on Thursday, March 18, at 7:30 PM IST. With the league phase approaching its conclusion, the final set of fixtures between April 14 and 18 will be particularly significant in determining the final standings. Among the key encounters are Odisha FC taking on Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC hosting Mumbai City FC and Sporting Club Delhi facing Bengaluru FC. These matches, alongside the other fixtures in the closing round, will play an important role in shaping the race for the ISL Shield and the six available playoff spots. (ANI)