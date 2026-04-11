Chennaiyin FC lost 3-1 to East Bengal at home in the ISL despite an Irfan Yadwad goal. Two late strikes after the 80th minute secured the win for the visitors, leaving the Marina Machans in 12th place in the standings with five points.

Two late goals after the 80th minute saw Chennaiyin FC fall to a 3-1 defeat against East Bengal at home in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday, despite an outstanding Irfan Yadwad goal and a promising second-half display, said a release.

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The result leaves the Marina Machans 12th in the standings, and they will look to bounce back when they face Sporting Delhi on April 17. They have won just one, drawn two and lost four, earning just five points. East Bengal is at the fourth spot, with four wins, two draws and a loss, giving them 14 points.

First-Half Action: Controversy and an Equaliser

With the team playing again after just four days, the big news came in attack, where head coach Clifford Miranda handed Vivek S his maiden Indian Super League start. The youngster led the line alongside Irfan Yadwad and Farukh Choudhary, while Elsinho, Alberto Noguera, and Lalrinliana Hnamte formed the midfield core as Chennaiyin FC looked to assert themselves early.

Chennaiyin began with intent, as Mohammad Nawaz made a strong early claim inside the opening minutes. However, the hosts were dealt a blow in the seventh minute when East Bengal took the lead under contentious circumstances. With Elsinho down following a challenge and Chennaiyin expecting the ball to be put out of play, the visitors instead played on, releasing Edmund through on goal to score. Elsinho was subsequently stretchered off, forcing an early reshuffle.

The Marina Machans responded positively, with Noguera testing the goalkeeper from distance before Nawaz produced a sharp save at the other end to keep the deficit at one. Chennaiyin then came agonisingly close to levelling, breaking quickly through Farukh, whose cross found Irfan, but the forward's header rattled the post.

The equaliser arrived soon after in style: Laldinliana Renthlei's superb long ball beat the entire East Bengal line-up, picking out Irfan's run, and the forward showed great composure to deftly lift the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper and make it 1-1. CFC continued to push, with Mandar Rao Dessai producing a crucial recovery tackle to deny an open goal, while Irfan remained a constant threat, only to be stopped by a last-ditch challenge when through again. Nawaz was called into action late in the half, making two excellent saves in quick succession to keep things level heading into the break.

Second-Half Heartbreak

Chennaiyin started the second half brightly, with Noguera going close from range, before a well-worked move saw Irfan deliver a teasing cross that Daniel Chima Chukwu could not convert from close range. Irfan continued to trouble the defence with his direct running, while at the other end, Nawaz stood tall, producing a string of outstanding saves--including a reflex stop from a deflected effort and a brilliant double save to deny Vishnu PV and Youssef Ezzejjari in quick succession.

The Marina Machans continued to push in the closing stages, with Farukh producing a lively run in the 81st minute, beating multiple defenders before being denied a clear sight of goal. However, against the run of play, East Bengal regained the lead two minutes later, as Bipin Singh headed home from a cross on the left to make it 2-1. Farukh had another chance late on but directed his header wide, before the visitors sealed the result deep into stoppage time, with Nanda Kumar finishing on the break to hand Chennaiyin a 3-1 defeat. (ANI)