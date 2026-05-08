Bengaluru FC travels to face title-chasing Jamshedpur FC in a crucial ISL fixture. While Jamshedpur are strong at home, Bengaluru are the best away team. Coach Pep Munoz seeks improvement as key players remain injured for the visitors.

Bengaluru FC take the long trip to The Steel City to face off against Jamshedpur FC on Saturday. Bengaluru FC will look to get back to winning ways after a run of underwhelming results in their recent matches, while Jamshedpur FC remain firmly in the title race near the top of the table. The head-to-head record in Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium favours Jamshedpur FC by a slight margin as the hosts have won 3 out of 8 games, with Bengaluru FC winning 2, and the other 3 being stalemates. However, Bengaluru FC holds the advantage in terms of overall record with 9 wins from 18 matches across all competitions, as per an ISL press release.

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Pre-match Sentiments

The interesting stat to note is Jamshedpur FC is the number one-ranked team in terms of home form, and Bengaluru FC are number one-ranked team in away games, with 3 wins and 2 draws from 5 games so far. Speaking ahead of the game on Bengaluru FC's recent preparations, Head Coach Pep Munoz said, "The team is progressing well, in what we want to do on the pitch: possession, finding spaces, being patient; it is a process. Before I arrived, they trained in a different style; now the progression is there, and guys are playing with more intention. We have to be better in both boxes. We are improving the mechanics of pressing, but we must be more effective in defending the box and the sides, and more aggressive in finishing accurately in attack."

Jamshedpur FC will rely on the pace of Mohammad Sanan and the creative spark of Madih Talal to break down Bengaluru FC's defence that has conceded only 1 goal in the last 2 games. Naorem Roshan Singh spoke about the team's state of mind ahead of the game, "Everything is a process; we have done well in terms of keeping possession, but we need to be more clinical in the final third and avoid silly mistakes at the back. It is a matter of time; the goals and the win will come for sure." No doubt, Roshan's ability to own the left flank, in the absence of Ashique Kuruniyan, will be vital to Bengaluru FC's chances in the game.

Team News and Injury Update

In other team news, Pep Munoz provided an update on Nikhil Poojary and Ashique Kuruniyan, "Nikhil and Ashique are still out. Nikhil has a hamstring injury, and his recovery period is at least 10 days. Ashique will be out for more than a month. We are missing two important players, but we will join the game with a good 11." With Bengaluru FC missing two key players, Pep will be reliant on his young players to step up and deliver in the game.

In all, expect a high-stakes clash to unfold at the Furnace tomorrow with both teams desperate for 3 points.