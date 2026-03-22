Bengaluru FC will face ISL debutants Inter Kashi in Kolkata, coming off a 0-0 draw against Mohun Bagan. Inter Kashi, seeking a win after two losses, will be without coach Antonio Lopez Habas. The Blues are sixth, while Kashi is eighth.

Bengaluru FC return to the City of Joy as they face Indian Super League (ISL) debutants Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Sunday. The Blues enter the tie on the back of an intense 0-0 draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, while the hosts will look to bounce back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats against Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC, according to a press release from Bengaluru FC.

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Recent Performances of Both Teams

Renedy Singh's Blues became the first side to ensure the Mariners dropped points last week, putting a stop to their four-game winning run in the ISL with an incredible display of resilience and purpose in front of their home crowd. Kashi, on the other hand, fell short to Mumbai City FC as they went down 2-1, courtesy of a Lalrinzuala Chhangte goal a few minutes into the second half.

Coach's Corner: Renedy Singh's Expectations

"I expect them to come all out at us tomorrow, as they gave a tough fight to (FC) Goa and against Mumbai (City FC) as well. But we have prepared well, and we will be ready," said Renedy.

Inter Kashi's Standings and Coaching Challenge

Antonio Lopez Habas is no stranger to the Indian Super League, having won the inaugural edition in 2014 and again in 2019 with ATK and ATK Mohun Bagan, respectively. Inter Kashi sit eighth with five points in as many games and will look to close the gap to the visitors on Sunday, who are sixth with eight points. However, having received a red card against Mumbai City, Habas' absence on the touchline for his team's clash with the Blues might be a key point to note heading into the fixture.

Player's Perspective: Ricky Meetei Ready to Step Up

"I have been preparing well for all the games. Yes, the next match will also be tough, but when the coach needs me, I am ready to step up and play for the team," said defender Ricky Meetei when asked about how he has been preparing for the games ahead.