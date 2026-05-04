With three matches left in their ISL 2026 campaign, Chennaiyin FC are aiming for a strong finish against Punjab FC. Head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda has emphasised the need for solid defence against Punjab's strong attacking lineup.

Chennaiyin FC will be aiming to build momentum in the closing stages of their Indian Super League 2026 campaign when they travel to take on Punjab FC on Wednesday. With just three matches left in the season, the Marina Machans are focused on finishing strongly and carrying that impetus forward, according to a press release.

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With two of their final three fixtures coming away from home, the clash against Punjab presents an important opportunity to set the tone for the run-in. The two sides have shared a closely contested record in recent meetings. Chennaiyin registered a 2-1 win in their last meeting, while across the last five encounters, the Marina Machans have won two and drawn one, underlining the competitive nature of this fixture.

Coach on Punjab's Offensive Threat

Looking ahead to the match, head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda emphasised the need to defend well against a challenging side. "About Punjab, everyone knows they are a very good team going forward. Their strongest players are in the offensive third. They also have some very good Indian players. We know it's going to be difficult, and we know they are a threat, especially when they play direct. They move the ball quickly, trying to split teams open and find their attackers early. From there, they rely on strong, powerful individuals. So, we need to defend well--really defend well as a group," he said in his pre-match press conference on Monday.

Building a Clear Identity

Amid a difficult season, Chennaiyin have remained focused on building a clear identity under Miranda. Reflecting on that process, the head coach said: "We know exactly what we are trying to build, and I believe we are on the right path. This isn't a normal season where you have a long pre-season and more time to implement ideas. When you try to do something different from what the team has been used to, it takes time. But I can already see the progress. We are clear about what we are trying to do."

Klusner Pereira on Debut and Competition

Joining Miranda at the pre-match press conference was defender Klusner Pereira, who addressed his debut and the difference between the top and the lower tiers of Indian football. "I'm happy with my debut, although I had to come off with a small injury. I'm giving my best every day in training, and it's been good working with this team. There are so many quality players, so the competition is strong. That pushes me to work hard every day and get back into the team," Klusner said. "At this level, there is naturally more pressure, but football is always the same. No matter the level, winning requires the same mentality. That doesn't change."

Focus on a Strong Finish

With the season approaching its conclusion, Chennaiyin will look to make the most of its remaining fixtures as they continue to build towards the future. Miranda highlighted the same while underlining his and the team's goals for the immediate and the long-term future. "The most important thing is to understand the way we want to play, and that will not change until the last game. Of course, results matter; we want to win the remaining three matches. It won't be easy, but we have to keep working hard, stay dedicated, and give 100 per cent. We need to stay positive, step onto the pitch with the right mindset, while staying together as a unit, regardless of the result. Ultimately, we want to finish as high as possible," the head coach said.

Lastly, Miranda confirmed he will have the whole team, barring Elsinho, available for selection, including the now-recovered Farukh Choudhary. (ANI)