Noufal PN's 27th-minute strike gave Mumbai City FC a 1-0 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa's crucial saves helped Mumbai end Mohun Bagan's unbeaten streak and climb to the top of the ISL table.

Noufal PN's first-half strike, backed by a standout performance from their goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa and a disciplined defensive display, guided Mumbai City FC to a 1-0 victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday.

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Mumbai City FC moved to the top of the standings with this victory, staying unbeaten and going one point clear of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who slipped to second with 13 points, according to a release.

Phurba Lachenpa was adjudged the Player of the Match for a series of crucial saves.

First-Half Drama

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Sergio Lobera made two changes to his starting XI, bringing in Mehtab Singh and Jason Cummings in midfield. Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky made one change, introducing Jorge Pereyra Diaz into the starting lineup.

The contest began at a lively tempo, with Mohun Bagan dominating possession in the early exchanges, while Mumbai City looked to threaten on the counter. Noufal PN had the first attempt in the sixth minute but fired over from distance after being set up by captain Lallianzuala Chhangte.

The Mariners continued to control the ball, with right winger Liston Colaco seeing his effort blocked by Mumbai City centre-back Nuno Reis in the 19th minute.

The Islanders responded with a swift counterattack three minutes later as Chhangte found himself one-on-one with Vishal Kaith, but the goalkeeper stood firm to deny him before Mehtab Singh cleared the danger.

Noufal PN Breaks the Deadlock

The Islanders took the lead in the 27th minute following a well-worked team move. A swift switch of play between four Mumbai City players from right to left found Noufal PN in space, and the winger produced a composed right-footed finish into the far corner to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

Mohun Bagan pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but were repeatedly denied by Lachenpa. The Mumbai goalkeeper made an excellent diving save in the 40th minute to keep out Jason Cummings' header, and followed it up with a series of stops to deny Dimitri Petratos from distance.

At the other end, the Islanders also threatened, with Chhangte, Jorge Ortiz, and Pereyra Diaz testing Kaith, who produced back-to-back saves to keep his side in the game. Despite end-to-end action, Mumbai City carried a slender 1-0 lead into the break.

Second Half Sees Mumbai Hold Firm

The second half continued similarly, with Mohun Bagan dominating possession and Mumbai City looking dangerous on the counter. Colaco tested Lachenpa early after the restart, while Vikram Pratap Singh forced a save from Kaith at the other end.

Maclaren came close in the 60th minute but dragged his effort wide, and moments later Petratos thought he had equalised after a rebound, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Lachenpa continued to stand tall, producing another fine save in the 69th minute to deny Mohun Bagan once again.

The Mariners maintained sustained pressure in the closing stages, with Sahal Abdul Samad missing narrowly from distance in the 90th minute.

Petratos also had a late opportunity from a free-kick at the edge of the box but failed to keep his effort on target.

Despite relentless pressure and dominating possession, Mohun Bagan were unable to find the breakthrough as Mumbai City's organised defensive unit held firm. The final whistle confirmed a 1-0 victory for Mumbai City FC, as they ended Mohun Bagan Super Giant's unbeaten run and climbed to the top of the table heading into the international break. (ANI)