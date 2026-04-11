FC Goa defeated Odisha FC 3-1 in the ISL with second-half strikes from Dejan Drazic, Pol Moreno, and Brison Fernandes. The win saw the Gaurs climb to fifth in the league standings, returning to winning ways after a recent slump.

Second-half goals from Dejan Drazic, Pol Moreno and Brison Fernandes helped FC Goa secure a 3-1 victory over Odisha FC, who found a late consolation through Suhair VP, in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium in Margao, on Friday, according to a release.

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The Gaurs returned to winning ways after a run of draws and a defeat, climbing to fifth in the standings with 13 points, while Odisha FC slipped to 12th with five points. Ayush Chhetri was adjudged the Player of the Match for his composed display in midfield.

Cagey Opening Half

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez made four changes to his starting XI, handing a debut to 21-year-old goalkeeper Bob Jackson Raj, while Mohammed Yasir, Harsh Shailesh Patre, and Ayush Chhetri were introduced into midfield. Odisha FC head coach T.G. Purushothaman named an unchanged side for the third consecutive match.

The opening half was a measured contest, with both sides enjoying spells of possession but struggling to create clear-cut chances. Rahul KP was the most lively presence for The Juggernauts, testing the Goa defence with two early efforts, while the hosts found themselves caught offside on multiple occasions as they attempted to build attacks. Odisha continued to threaten from a distance, with Rahul forcing a save from debutant goalkeeper Bob Jackson, who showed composure between the posts. At the other end, Udanta Singh came close after a sharp run into the box, but Amrinder Singh stood firm to deny the winger at the near post. Set-pieces proved to be a potential avenue for both sides, with Pol Moreno heading straight at the goalkeeper and Subham Bhattacharya missing narrowly, but neither side was able to break the deadlock as the first half ended 0-0.

Second-Half Goal Fest

The tempo increased after the restart, with Odisha coming close to taking the lead around the hour mark. Rahim Ali's intelligent run created space for Isak Vanlalruatfela, but the forward's effort was well saved by Bob Jackson, who produced a crucial intervention to keep the scores level.

FC Goa responded almost immediately and broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute with a well-worked move. Ayush Chhetri delivered a precise ball over the top of the Odisha defence to find Dejan Drazic inside the box. A sliding challenge from Carlos Delgado deflected the ball back into Drazic's path, and the forward showed quick reactions to calmly slot the ball past Amrinder and give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

With momentum on their side, Goa continued to push forward. Substitute Abdul Rabeeh injected energy into the attack, setting up Aakash Sangwan soon after, though his effort was saved. Rabeeh also tried his luck from a distance but failed to hit the target.

The hosts doubled their advantage in the 81st minute through a set-piece. Pol Moreno stepped up to take a free-kick from distance and struck a low effort through the wall, the ball taking a couple of bounces before nestling into the bottom-left corner, making it 2-0.

Goa sealed the result in stoppage time after Rabeeh was fouled inside the penalty area. Brison Fernandes stepped up and confidently converted the penalty, placing his shot into the left corner to extend the lead to 3-0.

Odisha managed to pull one back moments later when Edwin Vanspaul delivered a cross from the right, which was met by Suhair VP, who finished from close range to make it 3-1. The final whistle confirmed a deserved victory for FC Goa, as they made full use of their second-half chances to secure all three points at home.