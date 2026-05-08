FC Goa will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a crucial ISL 2025-26 match at Fatorda Stadium. The Gaurs are looking to bounce back from a recent defeat, while the Mariners aim to extend their strong run. Both teams are tied with 20 points.

High-Stakes Showdown at Fatorda

FC Goa return to the Fatorda Stadium tomorrow evening for a massive Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, with both sides aiming to strengthen their position near the top of the table.

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The Gaurs head into the fixture looking to bounce back after suffering a 2-0 defeat away to Jamshedpur FC in their previous outing. Despite the setback, FC Goa remain firmly in the title race and will be determined to return to winning ways in front of the home crowd for the final home game of the season, according to a release.

'Game of Fine Margins': Gouramangi Singh

FC Goa assistant coach Gouramangi Singh said tomorrow's clash will be a challenging contest, with both teams bringing contrasting styles of play, and added that the outcome could be decided by fine margins.

"Tomorrow's game will be a tough game for both teams as both teams have different playstyles and the game will be decided by the smallest and thinnest of details," he said.

Table-Toppers' Tussle

Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, arrives in Goa after a 2-week break on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory away in Guwahati against NorthEast United FC.

The Mariners currently sit third in the standings with 20 points from 9 matches and will look to continue their strong run of form.

FC Goa currently occupy fourth place with 20 points from 11 games, setting up an important clash between two sides separated only by goal difference and matches played.

Udanta Singh Ready for Any Role

Forward Udanta Singh, speaking on playing different positions and roles at FC Goa, said, "For me, it's my first time playing in different roles and different positions, but for me, where the coach wants to play me, I am ready for that, and I'm confident in myself to play the role the coach wants me to play."

With crucial points on the line and the race at the top heating up, the encounter on May 9 promises to be an intense battle under the lights at Fatorda as FC Goa looks to make home advantage count against one of the league's strongest sides. (ANI)

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