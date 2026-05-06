East Bengal FC staged a second-half comeback to defeat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the ISL. Substitutes Youssef Ezzejjari and Nandha Kumar overturned Brandon Fernandes's opener, sending the Red and Gold Brigade to the top of the table.

East Bengal FC made a comeback to defeat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Mumbai Football Arena, with second-half goals from substitutes Youssef Ezzejjari and Nandha Kumar, overturning Brandon Fernandes' early strike, on Tuesday. The Red and Gold Brigade produced a strong second-half display to claim three points and move to the top of the table with 21 points from 10 matches, ahead of Jamshedpur FC on goal difference. Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, slipped to fifth with 19 points from 11 matches, suffering their first home defeat of the season. East Bengal centre-back Kevin Leonel Sibille was named the Player of the Match for his defensive performance, according to a release.

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Mumbai City Draws First Blood

Petr Kratky's side started on the front foot with early pressing, but centre-backs Sibille and Anwar Ali stood firm in the opening exchanges. Despite that, the Islanders struck first. In the eighth minute, left-back Akash Mishra's long throw into the box created commotion, and midfielder Brandon Fernandes reacted quickest to fire a left-footed shot into the top left corner. Mumbai City FC continued to create clearer openings. Around the quarter-hour mark, winger Vikram Pratap Singh surged down the right before his effort was blocked by defender Jeakson Singh. Lallianzuala Chhangte was denied a good opportunity soon after, while Vikram missed with an attempted chip following a lofted pass from midfielder Joni Kauko.

East Bengal FC gradually grew into the game but struggled to break into the final third. Midfielder Mohammed Rashid forced a save from goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa in the 28th minute, while Edmund Lalrindika and captain Saul Crespo saw efforts go off target or blocked. Mumbai City remained the more threatening side, with Brandon testing goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill again before the interval.

East Bengal's Second-Half Resurgence

Oscar Bruzon made three attacking changes at half-time, introducing forward Miguel Figueira, striker Youssef Ezzejjari and midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti. The impact was immediate, as East Bengal pushed higher and began to test the Mumbai City defence.

Ezzejjari Equalises from the Spot

The equaliser arrived in the 58th minute. Following a challenge by Kauko inside the box, East Bengal were awarded a penalty. Substitute Ezzejjari stepped up and converted with a powerful strike into the bottom corner, despite Lachenpa guessing the right way. Mumbai City attempted to respond quickly. Chhangte forced a sharp save from Gill in the 61st minute, but East Bengal held firm.

Nandha Kumar Scores the Winner

Around the 71st minute, the visitors took the lead. After a move initiated by Figueira, substitute Nandha Kumar cut in from the left and struck from the edge of the box. The effort took a slight deflection off defender Bijay Chhetri and beat Lachenpa to make the scoreline 2-1.

Islanders' Late Push Falls Short

The Islanders pushed hard in the closing stages. Jorge Ortiz tested Gill from distance, while Chhangte delivered a dangerous cross that saw substitute Gyamar Nikum hit the woodwork in stoppage time. Kauko and Ortiz both had late efforts saved or narrowly off target, but East Bengal's defence held resolute. After an extended period of added time, East Bengal FC secured a vital away victory, completing a comeback that underlined their attacking depth and tactical flexibility. (ANI)