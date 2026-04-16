Chennaiyin FC will look to convert their attacking promise into a victory when they host Sporting Club Delhi in the ISL. Coach Clifford Rayes Miranda has stressed the need for his team to take their chances and be decisive in key moments.

Chennaiyin FC will look to channel their attacking promise into a complete performance when they host Sporting Club Delhi in the Indian Super League on Friday, aiming to turn encouraging passages of play into a result at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Coming off a testing outing in their previous match against East Bengal, the Marina Machans showed flashes of their attacking identity, particularly in transition and through the flanks, but were left to rue missed opportunities, according to a release.

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Miranda on converting chances

With another home fixture ahead before a demanding run of away games, head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda stressed the importance of sharpening decision-making in key moments. "It's about taking our chances. When we are in a good phase and creating opportunities, we need to convert them. That gives us more time on the ball, allows us to settle, and helps calm our nerves. Then we become more confident in possession. Sometimes, anxiousness makes you lose focus; that's one part of it. But in the end, the three points are what matter the most," he told the media on Thursday.

'SC Delhi play with a lot of heart': Miranda

Looking ahead to the challenge posed by CFC's next opponents, SC Delhi, Miranda offered a detailed assessment of the visitors, highlighting their youthful energy and attacking intent. "They are a young team, but one that plays with a lot of heart and has plenty of attacking players. They are eager to prove themselves. They also have a young and very dynamic coach who wants his team to play attractive football. Tomorrow will be a good contest between two teams that like to keep the ball on the ground," Miranda said.

Miranda also underlined the tactical challenges posed by the visitors, particularly in their structural setup and build-up patterns, with Chennaiyin prepared to adjust their approach accordingly. "Yes, they play with three at the back, which means you have to decide how to press them. We'll see how we approach that. They have a very clear way of playing: five in attack and five in defence. They build with three at the back and have two holding midfielders who sit and protect. That system gives them a certain dynamic. But as I said, they are a team that wants to play football and build from the back. They also have the option to go long when needed. So overall, they are a good team with a clear identity," he added.

Irfan Yadwad on staying in shape

Joining the head coach for the press conference was forward Irfan Yadwad. Playing through the centre last time, Irfan proved a constant menace for the East Bengal defence and scored his second of the season with a deft lob over the goalkeeper in the 28th minute. Addressing what a young forward like him needs to stay in shape, both physically and mentally, he said, "First of all, as a young player, you have to take care of yourself. During pre-season, you need to work on your basics--nutrition, diet, everything--whether it's in the gym, on the field, or off it. I was preparing myself because there had been a long gap, so it was important to focus on the fundamentals rather than anything else. When you come into this environment, you have coaches who guide you, but what you do in pre-season really matters. We have a coach who has been helping me a lot this season, and I'm very happy to be working with him."

Team News: Injury updates

Lastly, Miranda provided an update on Elsinho, stating he will be out for the rest of the season after picking up an injury in the previous match. The head coach also confirmed defender Laldinliana Renthlei remains a doubt for the SC Delhi fixture. (ANI)