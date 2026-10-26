Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand due to an adductor strain. The BCCI confirms he is still recovering, with Kumar Kushagra continuing as his cover for the upcoming match in Wellington.

Ishan Kishan Out of Third T20I

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is not available for selection for the third T20I against New Zealand at Wellington, continuing his recovery from the low-grade adductor strain sustained during the first T20I at Christchurch. Ishan did not feature in the second T20I as well due to the adductor strain. Ishan, who stands just a hit away from breaking Suryakumar Yadav's record of most runs by an Indian in T20Is in a calendar year (1,164 runs), will have to wait a little longer to break the record. Kumar Kushagra, roped in as a cover, will stay with the team for the third T20I.

BCCI Medical Update

A post from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said, "Update: Ishan Kishan is recovering well from his low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand. He is yet to regain match fitness and is ruled out of the third T20I to be played on October 27, 2026 in Wellington. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Ishan's progress. Kumar Kushagra will continue to be with the team for the third T20I."

Update Ishan Kishan is recovering well from his low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand. He is yet to regain match fitness and is ruled out of the third T20I to be played on October 27, 2026 in Wellington. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Ishan's progress. Kumar Kushagra will continue to be with the team for the third T20I. #TeamIndia | #NZvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2026

Player Statistics and Team Adjustments

Ishan, who could score just one run in the first T20I, has made 1,159 runs in 35 T20Is this year at an average of 36.21 and a strike rate of 171.44, with a century and seven fifties, with a best score of 103. He has also scored 174 runs across five ODIs, including a century.

Kumar Kushagra, Ishan's teammate in Jharkhand, has earned a place as a cover on the back of some strong domestic cricket and India A performances. Across his last 10 matches across all formats, Kumar has made 641 runs in 14 innings at an average of 53.41, with two centuries and four fifties.

With Ishan out, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could get to feature at the number three spot. However, he could make only four runs off eight balls at this spot in the second T20I. Across nine T20Is, he has 250 runs at a strike rate of 178.57, including two fifties. (ANI)

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