Iran’s women’s soccer team returned home after some players sought asylum in Australia. Their televised remarks and welcome ceremony drew mixed reactions, with critics questioning the circumstances and calling it propaganda.

Members of Iran’s national women’s soccer team were welcomed back to Tehran after their Champions League exit and subsequent stay in Australia, where several players had initially sought asylum.

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Crowds greeted the squad with flags, flowers, and chants as the players signed memorabilia. Midfielder Fatemeh Shaban expressed joy at returning, saying Iran was her homeland and she was proud to be “the daughter of Iran.”

Players Describe Experience In Australia

Appearing on Iranian television, Shaban recounted how Australian police questioned the team about returning home. She described being led into a room, asked if she wanted to stay, and offered the chance to call her family. Shaban said she refused, insisting she wanted to return to Iran.

Her comments, shared widely on social media, sparked debate. Some viewers labeled the footage propaganda, while others suggested the players were pressured into their statements.

Two teammates, Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh, chose to remain in Australia and are now training with Brisbane Roar. Others who initially sought asylum later reversed their decision and returned to Iran.

The squad had drawn global attention earlier in the Women’s Asian Cup when some players stayed silent during the national anthem before their opening match. The gesture was interpreted by commentators as either resistance or mourning, though the team later sang the anthem in subsequent games.

Iranian officials dismissed concerns about the players’ safety. Vice-president Mohammad Reza Aref said the government welcomed its athletes “with open arms” and guaranteed their security.

The team’s return comes against the backdrop of the Iran war that began on February 28, adding further complexity to their situation and the international scrutiny surrounding their actions.