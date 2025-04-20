The Ipswich vs Arsenal Premier League clash saw Mikel Arteta’s men deliver a high-intensity performance just days before their Champions League semifinal vs PSG. Here’s what unfolded at Portman Road.

Ipswich vs Arsenal: The Gunners obliterated Ipswich Town continuing their fine run from the Champions League clash against Real Madrid. The Premier League fixture also provided a fine practice for the Gunners before their litmus clash against PSG in the Champions League semi finals.

Ipswich Town have been off form the major part of the Premier League season which is why they sit at the relegation zone. Their defense hasn't clicked at all which is how Arsenal took away the game from the get go. Mikel Arteta made a significant change at the front.

Leandro Trossard started the Ipswich vs Arsenal match as the Center forward. And Mikel Merino was dropped to his natural Left Midfield position. Trossard opened the scoring sheet by striking in the 14th minute. Martinelli soon followed his lead and scored in the 28th minute.

Gunners further gained advantage in the game after Ipswich Left back Leif Davis was sent off for a harsh challenge on Bukayo Saka in the 32nd minute. Leif Davis was in no way in control of the ball and was never really going to reach for it which made the decision to send him off easier. Gunners slowed the tempo for a breather till the second half of the .

Gunners Fly Past Ipswich

Arsenal continued their dominant run against the 10 man Ipswich Town. In the 69th minute, Trossard scored his second goal of the night making it 3-0 in the Ipswich vs Arsenal game. Mikel Arteta decided to make changes and brought youngsters providing much needed rest to a couple of starters.

Ethan Nwaneri who took the position of Bukayo Saka made the opportunity count and scored in the 88th minute. With the final whistle, Arsenal registered a dominating 4-0 win away to Ipswich Town. Leandro Trossard was awarded the Man of the Match for his performance in the Ipswich vs Arsenal game.