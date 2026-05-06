Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel believes the team was 10-15 runs short against Chennai Super Kings, who won by 8 wickets. With just 4 wins in 10 games, DC must win all remaining matches to have a chance at the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel has said that the team was around 10-15 runs short in the first innings of their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who went on to chase the 156-run target with ease at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning by eight wickets with 15 balls to spare.

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After winning the toss and opting to bat first, DC posted 155/7 after being restricted by CSK's bowlers, with Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein leading the effort. DC, who were reduced to 69/5 in 11 overs, were revived by Tristan Stubbs (38 runs off 31 balls) and Sameer Rizvi (40 runs off 24 balls). In reply, CSK chased down the target comfortably, powered by an unbeaten 114-run partnership between Sanju Samson (87*) and Kartik Sharma (41*). CSK reached the target with 15 balls remaining.

'Felt we were about 10-15 runs short'

After the match, Axar Patel said that while the pitch improved slightly, it still posed challenges for new batters. "The way the wicket was playing in the first innings, I felt that yes, 155 was a good score. But since we were playing with eight batters, I felt we were about 10-15 runs short. (on the pitch) I feel it got a little better, but I think the difference was made by the set batter. When a batter is well set, it feels like there is nothing in the pitch, but I still feel there was something in it. For a new batter coming in, it was not easy," Axar said.

DC's Playoff Hopes Hang by a Thread

DC are now positioned precariously in the IPL 2026 points table. They sit seventh on the standings with just four wins in 10 matches so far with eight points to their name. With four more group-stage matches remaining for them, the Delhi-based franchise need to pull off a win in every game to have a chance of making it to the playoffs.

Axar Patel said that with no room for error left, the team needs to play with a clear mindset and make sure they convert every opportunity into a win. "Obviously, we cannot afford any mistakes now. So we have to go in with a clear mindset that whatever time or chances we get, we must win," he said.

Poor Home Form a Major Concern

Notably, since the 2025 season of the IPL, the Delhi Capitals have struggled significantly at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning only two of their 10 matches there while losing eight, with one of those wins coming via a Super Over against Rajasthan Royals last year, as per Cricbuzz data. In contrast, their performances at other venues have been much stronger, with nine wins, four losses, and one no-result from 14 matches.