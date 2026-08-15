IPL franchises including CSK, RCB, and MI extended greetings on India's 80th Independence Day. The teams shared patriotic messages on social media. PM Narendra Modi also addressed the nation, outlining the vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

IPL Franchises Celebrate Independence Day

Several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises extended Independence Day greetings to the nation on Friday, celebrating the spirit of freedom, unity and patriotism on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to social media platform X and wished fans on the occasion, saying, "Let the tricolour fly high! Here's to the freedom, togetherness and spirit that make India what it is. Happy 80th Independence Day!" Rajasthan Royals (RR) wrote, "Entering the 80th year of writing our own story. Vande Mataram, India!"

Punjab Kings (PBKS) also extended their greetings, posting, "Apne Tirange ko dil se salaam. Wishing everyone a #HappyIndependenceDay." Delhi Capitals (DC) shared a message highlighting the team's aspirations for the country, writing, "We still need to win more for the country." Mumbai Indians (MI) posted a brief Independence Day message, "Our Tricolor." Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) shared a tribute to India's journey since Independence, writing, "From a dream of freedom to a nation of dreamers. For every dream that was fought for, every dream that was realised, and every dream that still lies ahead. Happy 80th Independence Day, India." Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also joined the celebrations, posting, "One flag. A billion emotions. United by one love, we say, Ami India."

The messages came as India celebrated its 80th Independence Day, commemorating the country's independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947.

PM Modi's Independence Day Address

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed strong confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047. In his Independence Day address, the Prime Minister asked the citizens to work towards realising the dream of Viksit Bharat. "The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. India has also dreamt big--and that is the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047.

When we (the country) pledge to become Viksit, the world also watches us. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on 80th Independence Day.

21-Gun Salute at Red Fort

The Prime Minister also hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day. The hoisting of the National Flag was synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, is commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, and the Gun Position Officer is Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar. (ANI)