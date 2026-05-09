GT's Rashid Khan was named Player of the Match for his 4-wicket haul against RR. He expressed happiness with his improved consistency and focus on bowling in the right areas, which helped his side to an emphatic 77-run win.

Gujarat Titans (GT) star spinner Rashid Khan, following a superb four-wicket haul against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), expressed satisfaction with his improved consistency in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He was named Player of the Match. He said his focus was on bowling in the right areas and maintaining the correct length, which ultimately helped him pick up wickets. Rashid also highlighted the importance of sharing knowledge within the team, praising the experienced players around him for their understanding of Indian conditions while adding that he enjoys passing on his international experience to teammates. He further noted that modern cricket requires bowlers to constantly develop new variations and lauded GT's spinner Sai Kishore for working on expanding his skill set. Khan turned the game decisively with a brilliant four-wicket haul, ripping through RR's middle order as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals, which helped his side to register an emphatic win of 77 runs.

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'Happy With My Consistency': Rashid Khan

"Quite happy. It was unusual for me the last two seasons. This year, I have been more consistent. So happy with that. I had a good Hundred competition. Just tried to hit the right areas in this match. That was the most important thing, hit the right length. I feel if I pitched it in the right areas, I would get wickets," Rashid Khan said after the match.

"It's so good, it's important to have players around you. They have played a lot in India, so they have good information. At the same time, I share my experience of playing international cricket. Modern cricket demands more variations. Sai Kishore is working on various skills, he's working on the wrong 'un, I'm excited to see that," he added.

Gill Hails 'Complete Team Performance'

GT skipper Shubman Gill hailed Titans' emphatic victory over the Royals as a complete team performance, saying the side managed to post 10-15 runs above par despite facing difficulties against the spinners. Gill said GT's aggressive approach in the powerplay and their ability to keep the bowlers under pressure proved decisive, while early wickets allowed the bowling unit to attack relentlessly during the chase. He also expressed satisfaction with the team's overall display heading into their next home fixture.

"Very happy, this was a clean win for us. We got 10-15 runs extra on the board. It wasn't easy against the spinners. We got 230 runs, we always knew we were going to have a good game after that power play. That's what we thought as well, just keep the bowlers under pressure. It wasn't easy against spinners. There were a few overs where we didn't get boundaries, but we covered it well in the last over. Taking wickets upfront gives our bowlers a chance to attack. That's the thought process, always keep attacking and keep taking wickets. Very happy. Our next game is at home," Gill said.

It was a dominant all-round performance from the Titans, who thoroughly outplayed the Royals in Jaipur to climb to second place on the IPL points table. (ANI)