Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to field against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. MI, struggling at ninth place, are aiming for their second win, while PBKS look to maintain their momentum. MI will miss Rohit Sharma.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. MI, down at the ninth spot in the points table, will be aiming to make it their second win of the season, having won just one out of their four games and losing their previous match to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 18 runs. While PBKS, who have won three matches with one match ending in a no result, will be eyeing to keep their winning run going.

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Captains at the Toss

Speaking during the toss, PBKS skipper Iyer said, "We are looking to bowl first. Our combination has been splendid so far, so we want to continue. The team should stick to the present and not get complacent. Looks a bit dry. We are going with the same team."

On the other hand, MI skipper Hardik Pandya announced that Rohit Sharma, who faced a problem in his hamstring against RCB, misses out. Quinton de Kock will open the innings alongside his South African teammate Ryan Rickelton. "We were looking to bowl first as well. Time to get W (win). I think last game we went for four 20-plus run overs and as a group we are aware of what not to be done. Ro misses out from last game, he will take a couple of games. (Mitchell) Santner also misses out," he said.

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.