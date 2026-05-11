Punjab Kings posted a formidable 210/5 against Delhi Capitals, thanks to a dominant batting display. A record-breaking start, with 22 runs in the first over, set the tone. Priyansh Arya (56) and an unbeaten 59 from captain Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) produced a dominant batting display, riding on a strong top-order start and a solid finish to post a formidable target of 211 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday evening.

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Explosive Start by Punjab Openers

Having been put in to bat, PBKS got off to a blazing start as openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya took Mitchell Starc apart for 22 runs in the very first over. It marked the highest first over score by PBKS in IPL, surpassing the 21 runs they had managed against the Mumbai Indians earlier this season at Wankhede. The 22-run opening over also stood as the one in which Delhi Capitals conceded second-highest runs in a first over of IPL match. They had conceded 23 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in 2024.

The momentum did not slow down, with Punjab reaching the 50-run mark in just 2.4 overs. This also became the fastest team fifty recorded by PBKS in IPL. After the end of the fourth over, the hosts were 59/0.

Priyansh brought up his fifth half-century in the tournament in the fifth over, reaching the landmark in just 24 balls. The left-handed batter continued his fluent start, keeping the momentum firmly with the batting side. At the end of the power play, the Kings were comfortably placed at 72/0.

Middle Overs Consolidation

During the fifth ball of the seventh over, speedster Mukesh Kumar broke the opening partnership of 78 after he dismissed Prabhsimran for 18 runs.

Madhav Tiwari struck in the ninth over to dismiss the well-set Priyansh, who departed for a brisk 56 off 33 balls, as Kings slipped to 97/2.

Despite the setback, Punjab brought up the 100-run mark shortly after, reaching 107/2 at the end of the 10th over.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Cooper Connolly then steadied the innings and kept the scoring rate healthy, guiding Punjab to 149/2 at the conclusion of the 15th over, with Iyer taking charge of the scoring momentum.

Iyer's Fifty and Late Drama

During the first delivery of the 18th over, Shreyas brought up his 32nd IPL half-century, reaching the milestone off just 32 balls. However, on the fourth ball of the same over, Madhav struck again, dismissing Connolly for 38 runs. At that stage, the Kings were 187/3, maintaining a strong position in their innings.

During the 19th over, Mitchell Starc picked up two consecutive wickets, dismissing Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh on the first and second deliveries, respectively. However, Suryansh Shedge counterattacked immediately, smashing 16 runs off the next four deliveries, helping Punjab Kings cross the 200-run mark despite the late wickets.

Iyer remained unbeaten on 59 off 36 balls, while Shedge's quickfire 21* provided the finishing push as Punjab posted 210/5 in their 20 overs.

For Delhi, Madhav (2/40) and Starc (2/57) picked were among the picks. (ANI)