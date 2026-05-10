GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel attributes the team's IPL success to replicating match scenarios in practice. He said this helps prepare batters for opposition plans, highlighting the importance of Jason Holder's inclusion to the squad.

Replicating Match Scenarios Key to Success

Gujarat Titans (GT) assistant coach Parthiv Patel said the franchise's emphasis on replicating real-match situations during practice sessions has played a key role in the side's success in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

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Speaking on JioHotstar after GT's commanding 77-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Saturday night, Patel explained how the team prepares batters for different match scenarios and opposition plans. "Most of the conversations with the batters are about scenarios where the opposition bowlers could potentially target them and the kind of fields they could set for a particular batter. Whether it is Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar or Rahul Tewatia, the discussions are always about understanding their stronger areas, where they could be bowled to, and how you could get the desired result," Patel said.

Preparing the Middle-Order

The former India wicketkeeper-batter said the Titans place special focus on preparing middle-order batters, who often get limited opportunities in matches. "We practise a lot, especially with the middle order, because they don't always get enough time in matches. We have our B ground, where we try to prepare them as much as possible by putting them in match scenarios," Patel added.

Patel pointed to recent performances from Rahul Tewatia and Washington Sundar as examples of the preparation translating into results on the field. "So, whether it was Tewatia hitting those two sixes in the last over in this game or Washington finishing the game against Punjab, these are the kinds of real-time match situations we have attempted to replicate for our batters," Patel said.

Jason Holder a 'Determined' Acquisition

Patel credited the inclusion of Jason Holder for turning the side's fortunes around in the ongoing season, saying the franchise was determined to secure the experienced all-rounder during the auction. The veteran all-rounder Holder was acquired by the Gujarat-based franchise for Rs 7 crore during last year's auction "When we were planning for the auction, we were okay with not getting any other player, but we were determined to get Jason Holder. We have seen how he has performed over the last 12 to 18 months in T20 cricket around the world. He is an experienced player and also brings leadership qualities with him," Patel said.

The former India wicketkeeper-batter also revealed that GT initially intended to utilise Glenn Phillips based on his form, but circumstances did not work out in their favour. "We wanted to utilise Glenn Phillips' form at the start, but unfortunately, that didn't happen. However, the inclusion of Holder at the right time has turned things around for us," he added. (ANI)

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