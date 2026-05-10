The RCB-MI clash in Raipur is vital for the defending champions to revive their campaign after two losses. RCB aims to bounce back from a slump, while Virat Kohli is just 28 runs away from scoring 1,000 runs against MI in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma-Ryan Rickelton: A success story for MI

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru-Mumbai Indians (MI) clash at Raipur will be extremely vital for the defending champions to get their campaign back on track after two successive losses. Placed fourth in the points table with six wins and four losses, RCB will be aiming to bounce back from this mid-season slump. While a star-studded MI side is not to be taken lightly, RCB's 3-2 record against five-time champions since 2023 and their win in the previous encounter will be a source of inspiration for the Red and Gold side.

This season, Rohit (221 runs in five matches at an average of 55.25 and a strike rate of 174.01 with two fifties) and Rickelton (380 runs in eight innings at an average of 54.28, with a strike rate of 190.95, including a century and two fifties) pair has scored 376 runs together as a duo in five innings at an average of 94 and a run rate of 12.19, with other MI opening pairs contributing just 123 runs in five innings at an average of 24.6 and a run-rate of 9.11, as per Cricbuzz. It would be extremely important for RCB to stop them. Rickelton could be an easy target. As per ESPNCricinfo, he has had an outstanding run at home with an average of 54.5 and a strike rate of 178.7, which declines to 22.3 and 147.7, respectively, away from home.

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Virat 28 runs away from a historic milestone

Last time Virat featured in a clash against MI, he treated fans to a half century. He is just 28 runs from becoming the first-ever player to score 1,000 runs against MI in the IPL, having made 972 runs in 35 matches and 34 innings at an average of 32.40, with seven fifties. He has scored his runs at a strike rate of 128.91 against MI. Only KL Rahul (977 runs in 21 innings, with three centuries and six fifies at an average of 65.13 and a strike rate of over 135) has more runs against MI.

Death overs batting could decide the match's outcome

RCB has been sensational this season in their batting during death overs, from overs 16-20, with the second-best run-rate (11.33) after Punjab Kings (PBKS) and having lost 11 wickets, the second-fewest after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The middle-order batters like skipper Rajat Patidar, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd can shake up the game with their six-hitting.

Will Hazlewood finally show his 'Hazlegod' avatar?

With Australian cricketers, one associates excellence and clutch performances when it matters the most. Nicknamed 'Hazlegod' by his fans across international and franchise cricket for his wicket-taking abilities, the Aussie pacer has had a relatively quiet season with nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 28.77 and an economy rate of 9.41, including a four-wicket haul. While these numbers are not bad in any way, they just do not scream out the impact that Hazlewood makes with the ball in every jersey.

Hazlewood has leaked runs in excess of 14 runs per over and over 12 per over in his past two matches, which have been losses for RCB. In losing causes for RCB this season, Hazlewood has a poor average of 62.33, just three wickets and a economy rate of 11.68, as per Cricbuzz. If Hazlewood wears his 'Hazlegood' suit, RCB fans can stay assured of a victory.

'Jassi Bhai' vs 'King Kohli'

Two of the very best in their respective disciplines will be in action, with both Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli enjoying a healthy battle with each other. While Bumrah has dismissed Virat five times in 18 innings, Virat has looted 159 runs in 108 innings at an average of 31.8 and a strike rate of over 147, with 16 fours and six sixes.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Hardik Pandya, Krish Bhagat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal.

(ANI)