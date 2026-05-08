Mitchell Marsh hit the fastest century for LSG in IPL history, a 49-ball ton, in a match against RCB. He scored 111 off 56 balls, becoming the franchise's fourth-highest run-scorer and securing his second ton for the team.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh slammed the fastest century for the franchise in Indian Premier League (IPL) history and made his entry among the top five run-getters in the franchise's history.

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Marsh's Record-Breaking Innings

During LSG's home clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions, Marsh dominated right from ball one, smacking the Bengaluru pace battery all over the park for a 56-ball 111, with nine fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of 198.21. This is LSG's fifth-highest individual score, with Quinton de Kock's 140* against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2022 as the highest. He is also the only player, alongside KL Rahul, to have more than one ton for LSG, with two centuries each.

49-ball century taken by Mitch Marsh is the quickest by an LSG batter, bettering 54-ball hundred by Rishabh Pant vs RCB at the same venue last year. This season, Marsh is the 12th-highest run-getter so far and LSG's top-scorer, with 367 runs in 10 innings at an average of 36.70 and a strike rate of almost 153, including a century and a fifty each.

Climbing the Ranks: Marsh Enters LSG's Top Run-Getters

He also outclassed Quinton de Kock (901 runs) and Marcus Stoinis (952 runs) to become LSG's fourth-highest run-getter, with 994 runs in 23 innings at an average of 43.21, with a strike rate of 159.55, including two centuries and seven fifties. The top run-getter for LSG is Nicholas Pooran (1,564 runs in 53 innings at an average of 37.23, with a strike rate of 173.97, with 11 fifties), KL Rahul (1,410 runs in 38 innings at an average of 41.47 and a strike rate of 130.67, with two centuries and 10 fifties), and Ayush Badoni (1,135 runs in 54 innings at an average of 25.79, a strike rate of 138.92, with seven fifties).

Match Summary: LSG vs RCB

With this win, LSG has secured its third victory of the season, with seven losses to go with it. They remain at the bottom of the table. RCB has slipped to third spot, losing their fourth game of the competition.

Put to bat first, a century from Marsh (111 in 56 balls, with nine fours and nine sixes) powered LSG to 209/3 in 19 overs in a rain-truncated inning. RCB was given 213 to chase by the DLS method and lost their openers within nine runs. However, a 95-run stand between Devdutt Padikkal (34 in 25 balls, with three fours and a six) and skipper Rajat Patidar (61 in 31 balls, with three fours and six sixes) helped RCB fight back. Knocks from Tim David (40 in 17 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Krunal Pandya (28* in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Romario Shepherd (23* in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) kept RCB in the hunt, but the defending champions fell nine runs short.