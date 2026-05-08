RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya shares his thoughts on being a defending IPL champion, embracing pressure, and keeping a simple approach. He also discusses how bowlers must innovate to counter the evolution of power-hitting in T20 cricket.

Embracing Pressure as Champions

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya has spoken about the challenges and mindset required to compete as defending champions in the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that pressure is a constant at the highest level but should be embraced rather than feared.

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Speaking on JioStar's 'Superstars', Krunal reflected on the expectations that come with being title holders and stressed the importance of maintaining a simple approach in high-pressure situations. "It's a very good place to be, knowing that we are defending champions. Pressure is always there when you play at the highest level, regardless of whether you are defending champions or not," the all-rounder said.

He added that such situations often motivate him as a player and help bring out his best performance. "I always believe that as an athlete, I try to prepare myself for tough situations. Whenever there is extra pressure or a need to perform, that gets me going as an individual," he said.

Pandya emphasised that experience plays a key role in handling expectations, especially for senior players who guide younger teammates through demanding phases of the tournament. "At the end of the day, nothing really changes. It's just a game. You must approach it the same way... Having played for almost a decade at this level, I have some experience to share with my teammates as a senior player," he noted.

The RCB all-rounder concluded by highlighting the importance of staying composed and focusing on basics, regardless of match situation or external pressure. "At the end of the day, it's about keeping things simple, no matter what the situation is," he added.

Innovating to Counter Evolving Batting

Krunal also spoke about how modern-day batting in the IPL has forced bowlers to constantly innovate and expand their skill sets, including the use of bouncers and yorkers as tactical options. "If you follow the IPL closely over the last 10 years, the striking ability of batters has changed drastically. Today, the power-hitting is constantly evolving," Pandya said.

He added that bowlers are now required to stay ahead of batters by continuously adapting their plans and adding variety to their skill set. "So as a bowler, I have realised that you have to add variety to your bowling arsenal. You must stay one step ahead of the batter. That is how bowling bouncers and yorkers came into the process," he explained.

Pandya clarified that this evolution in his bowling was not sudden but a result of careful planning and understanding of match situations and batter psychology. "It was not that I suddenly woke up one day and started bowling bouncers as a spinner. It was a very well thought-out plan, understanding what a bouncer does psychologically to a batter," he said.

The RCB all-rounder also highlighted how his experience as a batter helps him read opposition players better and anticipate their approach. "Being a batter myself helps me think like a batter. I always try to stay one step ahead of the batter in terms of thought process and then focus on how to execute my skill," he added.

LSG Defeats RCB in Thriller

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants defeated defending champions RCB by nine runs at Ekana Stadium on Thursday. The hosts posted 209/3 in 19 overs, powered by a brilliant 111 off 56 balls from Mitchell Marsh and late contributions from Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant.

Chasing 213 under the DLS method, RCB suffered an early collapse with Prince Yadav dismissing Virat Kohli for a two-ball duck. Despite a strong 95-run partnership between Rajat Patidar (61) and Devdutt Padikkal (34), and late resistance from Tim David, Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd, RCB finished at 203/6, falling short by nine runs.

Prince Yadav (3/33) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/33) led the bowling effort for LSG, while Marsh was named Player of the Match for his match-defining century. (ANI)