KL Rahul's record streak against Deepak Chahar ended in the IPL. After scoring 160 runs in 13 innings without dismissal, the most by any batter vs a bowler, Rahul was finally dismissed by the pacer during the DC vs MI clash in Delhi.

KL Rahul's Record Streak Comes to an End

KL Rahul's record-breaking dominance over Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar came to an end during a challenging outing on Saturday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Before the DC vs MI match, Rahul had scored 160 runs off 103 balls in 13 innings against Chahar, maintaining a remarkable strike rate of 155.3 and had never been dismissed by the pacer in the tournament's history. This made him the highest-scoring batter against a bowler in IPL history without being dismissed.

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However, in the latest game against MI, Rahul's poor performance ended this impressive streak, as he was dismissed by Chahar, marking the first time the bowler got the better of him in the IPL. Rahul's 160 runs vs Deepak Chahar is also the most runs a batter has scored off a bowler without ever being dismissed in IPL.

The Delhi opener was dismissed for just one-run while chasing a target of 163-run which was set by the five-time champions Mumbai.

Match Summary: MI vs DC

Coming to the match, MI set a modest target of 163 runs for the Capitals in match 8 of IPL 2026. The hosts won the toss and invited the Hardik Pandya-less MI to bat first. Suryakumar Yadav was leading the five-time champions in the absence of Pandya, who was not feeling well.

Suryakumar Yadav made 51 runs off 36 balls with the help of three fours and a couple of sixes. Rohit Sharma scored 35 runs off 26 balls with the help of six boundaries. Naman Dhir contributed with a 21-ball 28. Mitchell Santner (18 not out) and Corbin Bosch (11 not out) also hit a couple of boundaries each to take MI to a fighting total of 162 runs. Mukesh Kumar took a couple of wickets, whereas Patel, Natarajan, Ngidi and Nigam shared one wicket each.

In response, Delhi Capitals are currently at 73/3 in 10 overs, and Delhi Capitals require 90 more runs to win. (ANI)