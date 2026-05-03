KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been outstanding against pace in the IPL, with the second-best average of 83.5. He has scored 268 runs this season, including a match-winning 59 against Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure a seven-wicket victory.

Raghuvanshi's Prowess Against Pace

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been outstanding against pace in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), hardly giving it away. Among batters who have faced 100+ deliveries against pace this season, he averages 83.5, the second-best in the competition, and has been dismissed only twice.

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Raghuvanshi has slammed 268 in nine innings in the ongoing IPL season at an average of 33.50, including three fifties. Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings leads the chart with a remarkable average of 267.0.

Raghuvanshi Guides KKR to Victory Over SRH

Raghuvanshi, on Sunday, slammed a brilliant 59 off 47 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. His brilliant fifty cruised his side to a commanding seven-wicket victory over SRH.

KKR has risen to eight spot in the table with their third win, having also endured five losses and a no result, giving them seven points. SRH is at the fourth spot, with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and opted to bat first. However, despite knocks from Travis Head (61 in 27 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) and Ishan Kishan (42 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), the Men in Orange failed to capitalise, with Varun Chakravarthy (3/36) and Sunil Narine (2/31) getting quick wickets, causing SRH to collapse from 105/1 to 165 all out.

Later, in a run-chase of 166 runs, Finn Allen (29 in 13 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and an 84-run stand with skipper Ajinkya Rahane (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and a six) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (59 in 47 balls, with five fours and two sixes) took KKR to a seven-wicket win with 10 balls left.