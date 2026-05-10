After RR's 77-run loss to GT, stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal credited GT's batters and backed pacer Jofra Archer. GT scored 229/4 with fifties from Gill and Sudharsan, while RR were all out for 152 in the chase.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal credited Gujarat Titans' (GT) batters after his team suffered a massive 77-run defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Jaiswal also backed teammate Jofra Archer, who had a bad outing with the ball for RR. After Jaiswal, standing in for injured Riyan Parag, chose to bowl first, RR conceded 229 runs in the first innings after fifties from GT captain Shubman Gill (84) and Sai Sudharsan (55). Chasing 230, RR succumbed to 152/10 in 16.3 overs, losing the contest by 77 runs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jaiswal Credits GT Batters

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Yashasvi Jaiswal said Rajasthan Royals were focused on restricting boundaries and maintaining disciplined bowling, but credited Gujarat Titans batters for executing their shots well and putting pressure on the bowlers. "I think we were just thinking to bowl in good areas, and they were batting pretty well. So we were just thinking how we can cut down the boundaries or big shots. So I think it was pretty good from them," he said.

'He'll be coming back very strongly'

For RR, their pace spearhead Jofra Archer had an expensive outing with the ball as he conceded 46 runs in three overs and failed to claim a single wicket. Speaking on Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal backed the speedster despite his expensive spell, saying that off-days are part of cricket and expressed confidence that Archer will bounce back strongly. He added that the team will review their performance, focus on improvements, and take lessons forward for the next match.

Backing Archer, he said, "We all know that there are some days when you are in, there are some days when you cannot bowl how you want. So I think he'll be coming back very strongly. We are going to look at what we can do better and just look for the next game, what we can do and learn from this game."

RR Collapse in Chase

Chasing 230, RR got off to an aggressive start through 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed 36 off 16 balls, but their innings collapsed after early wickets. Rashid Khan starred with a four-wicket haul, while Jason Holder claimed three wickets to bowl RR out cheaply.

Gill, Sudharsan Power GT to Formidable Total

Batting first, GT posted a formidable 229/4 riding on captain Shubman Gill's 84 off 44 balls and Sai Sudharsan's 55. Washington Sundar added an unbeaten 37 off 20 balls, while Rahul Tewatia provided a late flourish as GT smashed 21 runs in the final over. (ANI)