Karun Nair calls the IPL a valuable learning environment to interact with legends. He thanked fans for their support. The DC batter, retained for IPL 2026 after a strong domestic season, has had a slow start to the current campaign.

IPL A Valuable Learning Environment: Nair

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Karun Nair described the Indian Premier League (IPL) as more than just a competition, calling it a valuable learning environment where players get the opportunity to interact and share dressing room space with some of the finest cricketers from around the world. He said that constant interactions with teammates and observing their approach towards the game and professional life help him evolve both as a cricketer and as an individual.

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"I think that's the beauty of the IPL, where you get to spend two months with legends of the game from different countries and from our own country as well. It's always a learning experience, every single day, try and learn something from someone and try and spend time with a lot of the team members that we have, talk to them and learn things that they do in their life, in their careers and try and inculcate that into the game," Nair told ANI.

DC are currently placed eighth in the IPL points table with four wins from 11 matches and are now desperate to win the remaining three games to end their IPL season on a positive note.

Gratitude for Fan Support

Nair also expressed gratitude for the strong support shown by fans throughout the tournament, saying the encouragement received every day is special for the team. He added that meeting supporters and engaging with them through photographs and autographs strengthens the bond between players and fans.

"I think it's amazing to see the support that we have and the support we get every single day, and really thankful to everyone who has turned up here to see us and the time that they've spent to get here and just to get a chance to have a signature or a photo with us," he added.

Nair's Return and Performance

Karun Nair returned to the Delhi-based franchise for Rs 50 lakh at the IPL 2025 auction after enjoying a prolific domestic campaign, where he played a pivotal role in guiding the Vidarbha cricket team to the Ranji Trophy title. Following a promising 2025 season, Delhi Capitals retained Nair for IPL 2026. However, the batter has endured a slow start to the ongoing campaign, managing just 18 runs in two matches so far.