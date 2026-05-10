GT's Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan levelled with RCB's Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle for the joint-second-most century partnerships in IPL history. They achieved this with their ninth 100-run stand during the match against RR in Jaipur.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan levelled with RCB's legendary pair of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle for the joint-second-most centuries in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sudharsan and Gill achieved this feat during their side's match against RR at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, with an 118-run opening wicket stand, their ninth century partnership at the top.

At the top is the pairing of AB De Villiers and Virat, who put on 10 century stands for any wicket in IPL history.

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Gill-Sudharsan Partnership Statistics

This is Gil and Sudharsan's sixth 100-wicket stand for the opening wicket, joint most besides David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan and Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, the two of the most high-profile Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening pairs.

Sudharsan and Gill are the third-best batting pair of all time in the IPL, with 2,578 runs in 43 innings at an average of 61.38, including nine century and 11 half-century stands. The RCB pairs of De Villiers and Kohli (3,123 runs in 76 innings) and Gayle-Kohli (2,787 runs in 59 innings) are at the top.

GT vs RR Match Highlights

Coming to the match, GT, put to bat first by RR, registered a 118-run opening partnership between Sai Sudharsan (55 in 36 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and skipper Shubman Gill, who also slammed a 44-ball 84, with nine fours and three sixes.

Gujarat Titans Innings

A cameo of 37* in 20 balls (with two fours and three sixes) from Washington Sundar helped GT reach 229/4 in 20 overs. Brijesh Sharma (2/47) was the leading wicket-taker for RR.

Rajasthan Royals Chase

In the chase of 230 runs, RR started with high intent, particularly knocks from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (36 in 16 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (24 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes). But Rashid (4/33 in four overs) and Holder (3/12 in 2.3 overs) made sure RR fizzled out quickly for just 152 runs in 16.3 overs.

IPL Points Table Update

GT is at the second spot in the points table, with seven wins and four losses, and RR stands at fifth, with six wins and five losses, giving them 12 points.