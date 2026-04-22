SRH pacer Eshan Malinga registered the third-best bowling figures by an overseas player for the franchise (4/32) against Delhi Capitals. His spell was crucial in SRH's victory as they defended a total of 244 runs in the IPL clash.

Eshan Malinga's Standout Performance

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Eshan Malinga delivered a standout performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL), registering the third-best bowling figures by an overseas player for the franchise during their clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.

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Eshan achieved this feat during his side's match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.

During the match, he had a sensational spell of 4/32 in four overs, picking up big wickets of Nitish Rana, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma, breaking the back of DC's run-chase of 245 runs, which was going well at one point.

SRH's Best Overseas Bowlers

The best figures by an overseas bowler for SRH have come from Afghanistan spinner Mohammed Nabi, who took 4/11 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Hyderabad in 2019, followed by 4/22 by Darren Sammy against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2013 at Mohali.

In seven matches so far, he has taken 12 wickets at an average of 18.08 and an economy rate of 9.43, with a four-fer. He is the second-highest wicket-taker this season, next to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Anshul Kamboj (13).

Match Summary

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and opted to field first. A 97-run opening stand between Abhishek and Travis Head (37 in 26 balls, with two fours and two sixes) started off things for SRH. Abhishek batted the entire innings, ending with 135* in 68 balls, with 10 fours and 10 sixes, creating partnerships with skipper Ishan Kishan (25 in 13 balls, with two fours and a six) and Heinrich Klaasen (37* in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes), taking SRH to 244/2 in 20 overs.

During the run-chase, after losing Pathum Nissanka early, KL Rahul (37 in 23 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Nitish Rana (57 in 30 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) put together a partnership of 86 runs. But after their dismissals, DC fell apart, with Eshan Malinga (4/32 in four overs), Sakib Hussain (1/29 in four overs) and Harsh Dubey (3/12 in two overs) reducing DC to 195/9.

IPL Points Table

SRH is in third place in the points table, with four wins and three losses, while DC is at fifth spot with three wins and three losses. (ANI)