Anjum Chopra analysed David Miller's decision to refuse a single in the last over of DC's match against GT as the turning point. With 2 needed off 2, Miller's choice led to a one-run loss, a moment Chopra believes is a historic lesson.

A Historic Turning Point

As Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a one-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra reflected on DC batter David Miller refusing to take single in the last over, which turned the match on its head.

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With two runs needed of last two balls, Miller refused an easy single, taking the equation down to 2 off 1 ball. Needing two runs off the final delivery, Miller missed Prasidh Krishna's delivery, and a brilliant direct hit from GT wicket-keeper Jos Buttler ran out Kuldeep Yadav as he attempted a desperate single, sealing a dramatic victory for GT.

Chopra explained that Miller's decision to refuse a single in the final over became the turning point of the game and emphasised that in that high-pressure moment, taking the single would have been the safer and wiser choice. She also added that this incident will serve as a lasting lesson for future players in similar situations, highlighting how one split-second decision can shape the outcome of a match.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Anjum Chopra said, "These are historic matches, games that will always be remembered for ages. This one, in particular, will be remembered for what happened in that crucial moment. That single decision. Of course, the narrative now is that he should have [David Miller] taken the single, the match might have gone into a Super Over, what would have happened then is anyone's guess. But at that moment, taking the single was the right call. Going forward, any batter who refuses a single in such a tight situation will remember this incident, what can happen, and what did happen. In that sense, it's significant. A new chapter has been added to cricket history."

DC's Unwanted Record

DC now holds the unwanted record for the most one-run defeats in IPL history. Having suffered four such heartbreaks, against Chennai Super Kings (2015), Gujarat Lions (2016), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2021), and their most recent came against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL on Wednesday.

Impact on IPL Standings

Following this match, DC is standing at fourth spot in the table with two wins and a loss, while GT has come to sixth spot with a win and two losses. DC's winning start to the season comes to an end.