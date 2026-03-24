Ahead of IPL 2026, Punjab Kings pacer Yash Thakur aims to replicate his strong domestic form in the T20 league. He spoke about learning from teammates like Arshdeep Singh and drawing inspiration from Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in modern cricket.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2026, Punjab Kings and Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur expressed his intentions to translate his domestic form in the cash-rich league. He also talked about learning from Indian greats like Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah, terming the latter as an inspiration for his performances in a batting-friendly era. Yash was speaking to ANI ahead of PBKS's campaign opener against the Gujarat Titans at New Chandigarh from March 31 onwards.

He is coming into the IPL after delivering some fantastic performances in the domestic circuit, emerging as Vidarbha's top wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy competitions. In SMAT, Yash was the third-highest wicket-taker overall with 18 scalps in seven matches at an average of 9.88, including a four-fer and five-wicket haul to his name. His best figures were 5/16. However, his side did not make it past the group stage. However, his side turned things around with their maiden VHT title win after finishing runners-up last season. In that season, Yash was a revelation, taking 19 wickets in nine matches at an average of 25.57, with two four-fers and best figures of 4/50. The 27-year-old captured his best figures in the title clash against Saurashtra.

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Learning From Teammates and Inspirations

Speaking to ANI about learning the craft of death bowling from experienced teammates like Arshdeep, India's leading T20I wicket-taker and South African star Marco Jansen, he said, "All of these names (Arshdeep, Jansen, Australia's Marcus Stoinis) bring up different variations, styles of bowling. I get to learn a lot from our pacers. From Arshdeep, I have learned about death bowling, his mindset during the death phase of a match. Same with Marco Jansen. They both bowl in every phase in every match."

Yash also revealed that he learned one more key thing from them, to bowl well in every phase of the inning, be it the powerplay, middle overs or in the death overs.

Having played for India at the U19 level, Yash, just like every other bowler, holds the aspiration of playing for his country and realises the grind one has to go through for that Indian cap. He also said that watching Bumrah's mastery over batters in a batting-friendly era is inspirational, and he tries to implement whatever he learns from it in the domestic and the IPL. "When you want the India cap, you have to work hard at every step. In domestic you have to do well, make use of every chance you get in the IPL when you get a chance. Every ball matters. When you talk about Jasprit Bumrah, he is an inspiration to everyone. In such a batting-friendly era, the way he bowls, there is learning for everyone. His mindset and bowling style is so different. For us it is a good learning watching him. We try to learn and implement that in the domestic and the IPL," he said.

Bringing Domestic Success to IPL

After a rich domestic season, Yash aims to bring in his plans and execution to the IPL and wants to play a crucial role in the team's victories. "I had a very good season with Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq and Vijay Hazare Trophies. The plans I thought about, benefited me a lot. I want to bring those plans in the IPL and execute them better. My mindset in the domestic season was the same, that I wanted to win my team. That is the same mindset I am bringing in the IPL, to make PBKS win, excel and win the tournament," he added.

Ready for a Bigger Role

Having featured in just two matches during last year's runners-up finish, the pacer is ready for some game time and to deliver his best. My mindset is to stay ready for every match. Tactical calls are taken, and I am always ready to do my best," he said.

Despite the lack of his game time with PBKS, Yash highlighted that the atmosphere developed by skipper Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting makes him feel an important member of the team, regardless of how many matches he plays and noted that everyone in the team is a "team man". "Last year, you will see that I played two matches, but I never felt that I played just two matches. I felt like I was a part of the team in every match. Ricky and Shreyas bhai have brought forth this environment to make sure everyone feels a part of the team and does their level best for the unit. All of us are team players, want our team to progress well. Because that would help with our development," he added.

On Captaincy: Shreyas Iyer vs KL Rahul

Having represented Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) under KL Rahul from 2023-24 and taking 24 wickets in 19 matches for the franchise, Yash said that both skippers are the same in their "trophy-winning mindset", but KL feels calmer. "According to me, both Shreyas and KL are similar in the sense that they both want to win the trophy. They are not happy with merely qualifying for the playoffs. Both are energetic and positive. But KL is calmer, Iyer shows more energy on the field," he concluded.