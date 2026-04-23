PBKS pacer Xavier Bartlett hailed skipper Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting's leadership for the side's unbeaten IPL 2026 run. He credited them for creating an environment that has helped the franchise excel in every aspect of the game.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett hailed skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting's leadership during the side's unbeaten run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 so far, praising them for setting up an environment that has helped franchise excel in every aspect, right from the opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya to a well-functioning pace department led by Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen. Bartlett spoke to ANI amid PBKS' unbeaten IPL 2026 campaign, during which they have won five and one match has ended in a no result. They currently have 11 points. Ahead of their next clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 25, PBKS has become the first IPL franchise to stay unbeaten in their first six games of the season. This season, Bartlett has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 57 and an economy rate of 10.52, with best figures of 2/9 against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

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Speaking to ANI about the unbeaten run, Xavier said, "It has been a great experience so far. You know, it has always been nice to start off the tournament how we have. But I think it is obviously a credit to the way that Ricky and Shreyas have sort of created the environment for us to succeed, and hopefully we can continue the ball rolling in the games to come." "Shreyas has been massive for us. He is one of the superstars of the competition, and in world cricket, you know, we obviously had that series against him in the ODIs where, you know, Coops (Cooper Connolly) played unbelievably at a match-winning knock in Adelaide. Shreyas is someone who is so cool, calm and collected and instils a lot of confidence in you. It has been a really pleasing journey so far," he added.

Learning From World-Class Bowlers

Bartlett, who has shown remarkable promise with his pace and accuracy in his 26 white-ball games for Australia, including five ODIs and 21 T20Is in which he has 39 wickets in total, has greatly benefited from the presence of lanky South African pacer Marco Jansen and India's leading T20I wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh. The Australian pacer has picked up their brains, followed Arshdeep's highly intense training sessions and been impressed by how Marco has been able to use change of pace while bowling in subcontinent conditions, a part of the world he wants to know more about.

"They (Arshdeep and Marco) are obviously two world-class bowlers, and they have been for a number of years. I think just the way that they sort of go about their business day in day out, especially Arshdeep, the way he trains has been unbelievable to watch. And Marco, I think the one thing that he has sort of added a lot, you know, he is obviously very tall and bowls fast, but I think his changes of pace have been really effective. This IPL in particular, it just sort of learning off them about their experience," he said. "They have had a lot of experience in the subcontinent as well. So, trying to pick their brains about that, especially, has been something that has been really beneficial for me so far. I have enjoyed working with them, and hopefully we can continue to have a bit of success together as a group," he added.

Praise for Teammates and Coach

In his time with the Punjab Kings, he has plenty of Aussie stars around him, be it the players Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly and Ben Dwarshius or his head coach Ricky Ponting. Bartlett, meanwhile, is enjoying Connolly's success and soaking in the "wealth of experience" that Ponting offers.

Ecstatic About Connolly's Success

Bartlett is extremely ecstatic about Connolly's success, who has scored 223 runs in five innings at an average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 163.97, including three fifties. He pointed to his knock against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where he was 18 off 20 balls at one point, struggling to hit well, but persevered and made a fantastic 87 in 46 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes, making 69 runs off his final 26 balls in a remarkable show of acceleration and power-hitting. "During the ODIs against India (in Australia), he got 60 or 70 while chasing a total. It has been great to see him do so well, not because he is my teammate, but also a good mate of mine personally. He has been excellent. He has got no fear at the moment, just going out there and taking on the bowlers. During the last game, he did not get off the start that he would have wanted, but the maturity, where he did not get too frustrated and too far ahead of himself and ended up smacking all over the park after waiting for the right match up was great. Hope he keeps performing this way for us," he said.

Relishing Time with 'Serial Winner' Ponting

Bartlett is relishing the time spent with Ponting so far, the ex-Australian captain who was a serial trophy winner during his prime for Australia and a domineering presence on the field as a captain and batter and is passing down the same confidence to the PBKS line-up. Having ended runner-up last year, the team and he look to repay Ponting for his efforts to change PBKS' trajectory by lifting their maiden IPL title. "Ricky is obviously someone with a wealth of experience. He has played a lot of cricket all around the world. I think the way that he sort of addresses the group and instils a confidence in us to try and continue to get better and play a strong brand of cricket. I think it has been one of the things that I have really enjoyed working with him. So hopefully we can continue to sort of repay him and go strong in this IPL," he added.

Awed by 'Damaging' Opening Pair

The PBKS opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh (211 runs in five innings at an average of 52.75, a strike rate of 171.54 with two fifties) and Priyansh Arya (211 runs in five innings at an average of 42.20, a strike rate of 248.23, with two fifties) have displayed some stunning six-hitting and consistency this season, and under Ricky-Shreyas, they continue to reach newer heights, giving PBKS breathtaking starts in the powerplay and knocking down the doors for a potential India cap. Xavier is also one of those happy, awed spectators of this highly productive partnership from the dugout and bowls to them in the nets. The pacer points out that the left-right hand combination of Prabhsimran-Priyansh makes them "damaging".

"They have been unbelievable, not only this start, obviously, for the start of this year, but I think last year as well. They were incredible, carrying their form into this season. I bowl with them every day at training. I know exactly how damaging they can be. I think they really complement each other well, with their right and left hand combination," he said. "They can hit it all over the ground, which is obviously very hard for a bowler. But the way they go and take on the game, they know exactly what they want to do, where they want to score. Hopefully, they can continue not only scoring runs but also giving us these starts. Powerplays are extremely important in the IPL," he added.

Focus on Personal Growth and Future

Shifting focus to his own game, Bartlett admits that he has been working on his defensive bowling as of late and looks to contribute with the bat whenever he can, playing a vital cameo of 11* with a huge six against the Gujarat Titans (GT), when PBKS' chase of 163 runs went wrong courtesy a Prasidh Krishna spell, leaving PBKS from 110/2 to 118/6. He was at the other end with his "mate" Connolly finishing things off with an icy 72* in 44 balls. In 59 T20 innings, he has made 548 runs at an average of 16.11, with a strike rate of 125.11, including a fifty, and he offers a useful cushion with the bat.

With the senior 'Big Three' pace unit of Pat Cummins (32), Josh Hazlewood (35) and Mitchell Starc (36) not getting any younger, Bartlett is doing all he can to establish himself as someone who can fulfil these gigantic shoes and is learning a lot from these legends of the game. Speaking about the seniors, he said that they are "among the best Australia has ever had and are in fact, getting younger," as suggested by their ability to deliver gruelling, back-breaking spells with excellent pace, accuracy, and take wickets no matter what format.

"They are three of the best we have ever had. At the moment, they are only getting younger with the performances they have put out. It has been amazing to watch. For me, it is about adding different attributes to my game, such as working on my defensive skills over last 12 to 18 months and take that next step. To be around in the Australian set-up (in ODIs and T20Is) has been really good for me and knowing, learning from these three has been amazing. I am still trying to work on my game, add value with the bat whenever I can. Hopefully, I can continue to learn, grow and get better each day, every competition," he said.

Eyeing the Baggy Green

Playing Test cricket for him remains a big goal. In 32 first-class matches for Queensland, he has taken 111 wickets at an average of 25.77, with seven five-fors and three four-wicket hauls. "You grow up wanting to play Test cricket for Australia and get that Baggy Green. But we have so many great bowlers in Australian cricket. So it is about trying to buy me some time, make sure I am number one, stay fit and on the park and finally, putting in good performances. The rest will take care of itself," he signed off.