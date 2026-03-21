Cheteshwar Pujara believes Shubman Gill will use his T20 World Cup snub as motivation in IPL 2026. He described Gill as a quality player suited for all formats and said a good season could ensure his return to India's T20I squad.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara said that Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill could use his ICC Men's T20 World Cup snub as motivation to excel in the upcoming tournament.

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Pujara on Gill's T20 Comeback Path

Speaking on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Pujara described Gill as a "quality player suited for all three formats" and said a strong IPL campaign could pave the way for his return to India's T20I squad. "The T20 World Cup squad snub will definitely fire up Shubman Gill. He is a quality player suited for all three formats. If he has a good IPL 2026 season, he will surely put his name in India's T20I squad. He is leading the Test squad and is also the ODI captain. He is a multi-format player. If he has a good season, he will be back in the scheme of things for the Indian team," Pujara said.

The former Indian cricketer noted that while there would be pressure on Gill due to his absence from the T20 World Cup squad, the IPL presents a great opportunity for him to demonstrate his multi-format skills. Pujara emphasised the need for Gill to "accelerate a little more" in the shortest format and target a strike rate of 150-160. "There will be some pressure on him because he has not been part of the India squad in the shortest format. But at the same time, it is a great opportunity for him to carry on batting the way he has. He needs to try to accelerate a little more because that is something he has been working on. This IPL season is the perfect one for him to show he can bat at a strike rate of 150 to 160," Pujara added.

Pujara Analyses Gujarat Titans' Strengths

When asked why the Gujarat Titans are title contenders this season, Pujara said their top order is incredible, and their consistency is the team's main strength. He pointed to the all-rounders, including Jason Holder, as vital contributors with both bat and ball. "GT look like a title favourite this season. If you look at their squad, the top order of Captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler is incredible. You cannot have a better top order than them. These three have scored runs with amazing consistency. That is their main strength," the cricketer-turned-commentator said.

Key Players and Finishers

Pujara also highlighted Rahul Tewatia as the primary finisher and Shahrukh Khan as a key player who could transform the team if he performs to his potential. "The number of all-rounders they have, especially with the addition of Jason Holder, makes them even stronger. Holder is in great form with both bat and ball, and will love to contribute in both departments. Rahul Tewatia will be their main finisher. He can bowl a few overs if needed, but his primary job is to bat well at number six or seven. Shahrukh Khan is also a key player. If he starts performing as per his potential, GT will be a different team altogether," the former batter added.

Pace Attack a Major Asset

On the bowling front, Pujara said GT's seamers are their biggest strength, citing Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna, with support from Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, and left-armer Luke Wood. He added that Holder's ability with the ball adds further depth. "When it comes to bowling, their strength is their seamers. Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna are their main pacers, and Ishant Sharma is also on the bench if needed. Ashok Sharma will be unleashed with his fiery pace at some point in the season. Left-armer Luke Wood is another seamer who knows how to do well. If Rabada does not perform, Wood can replace him. But I hope Rabada, being a strike bowler, has a good IPL. All GT fans will be hoping the same," Pujara concluded.

GT's Initial IPL 2026 Fixtures

With the schedule for the first phase of the IPL 2026 season announced, the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans are set to play their campaign opener against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31. Then, the Gujarat Titans are scheduled to play their first home game of the season on April 4 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the Rajasthan match, GT will head to Delhi to face off against the Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8. Then, the Gujarat-based franchise, WIL, will lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants on April 12 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. (ANI)