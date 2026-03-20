Australia all-rounder Jack Edwards has been ruled out of IPL 2026 with a foot injury, a significant blow to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 25-year-old, bought for Rs 3 crore, was the only uncapped overseas player from the 2025 auction.

Jack Edwards' Career Highlights The Australian all-rounder was the only uncapped overseas player to be signed up at the 2025 auction.Edwards made his T20I debut for Australia against Pakistan at Lahore in January 2026. The all-rounder has played just one match till now, scoring five runs.In T20s, the 25-year-old has played 77 matches and 57 innings, scoring 853 runs and picking up 52 wickets.Edwards had a strong Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 edition. He picked up 19 wickets and scored 133 runs in 13 matches for the Sydney Sixers. He has played two Sheffield Shield games for New South Wales, his state team, since then, the last of those fixtures getting over only on Thursday. Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Injury Woes Edward's absence is an additional blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who will be without their regular skipper IPL 2026 First Phase Schedule Meanwhile, the Board of Control for (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Australia all-rounder Jack Edwards has been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2026 due to a foot injury, according to ESPNcricinfo on Friday. The 25-year-old Edwards was signed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 3 crore during the IPL auction.The Australian all-rounder was the only uncapped overseas player to be signed up at the 2025 auction.Edwards made his T20I debut for Australia against Pakistan at Lahore in January 2026. The all-rounder has played just one match till now, scoring five runs.In T20s, the 25-year-old has played 77 matches and 57 innings, scoring 853 runs and picking up 52 wickets.Edwards had a strong Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 edition. He picked up 19 wickets and scored 133 runs in 13 matches for the Sydney Sixers. He has played two Sheffield Shield games for New South Wales, his state team, since then, the last of those fixtures getting over only on Thursday.Edward's absence is an additional blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who will be without their regular skipper Pat Cummins for the start of the IPL 2026 as he continues to recover from lumbar stress injury. The Hyderabad-based franchise has named India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan as the stand-in skipper.Edwards' injury is an extension of the list of injuries to Australian fast bowlers. Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Ellis, apart from Cummins, are also missing the IPL either partially or completely owing to injuries.Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced the schedule of the first phase of IPL 2026 edition. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener on March 28.The Hyderabad-based franchise will then face three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on April 2, followed by their matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings on April 5 and April 11, respectively. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source