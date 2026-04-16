Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Vipraj Nigam believes their spin bowling attack will be crucial in the upcoming IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, citing the recent behaviour of the Chinnaswamy pitch ahead of their April 18 clash.

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Vipraj Nigam has said that spin bowling will play a key role in his side's strategy against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash, noting the behaviour of the Chinnaswamy pitch in recent matches. DC are set to face RCB on April 18 in what is expected to be a high-intensity encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

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Speaking on the 'JioStar Press Room' during TATA IPL 2026 Rivalry Week, ahead of the fixture against the defending champions, Nigam said DC's approach remains focused on sticking to basic plans while adapting to conditions. "Our bowling strategy is not that special, but yes, like how Chinnaswamy's wickets have behaved in the last two-three matches, I think our spin attack will become very important in this match," Nigam said.

Countering RCB's Aggressive Batting

Vipraj added that DC's bowlers are well aware of RCB's strong batting line-up and its aggressive approach, stressing the importance of discipline and execution. "So our basic plan is simple, whatever the situation is, whatever the bowlers are, we have to stick to our plans on all those things, and then we know how RCB's batting lineup is, all are hard hitters, how they are playing. So even I think spin attack is very important for us in this match," he said.

Catch Delhi Capitals in action against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in TATA IPL 2026's Rivalry Week, April 18, 3:30 PM onwards, LIVE and Exclusive on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

Team Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad:

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Nuwan Thushara, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal.

Delhi Capitals Squad:

KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari.