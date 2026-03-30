Shardul Thakur shines for his home team Mumbai Indians in a dominant 6-wicket win over KKR. MI chased a record 221, their first season-opener win since 2012, powered by Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton's half-centuries.

Shardul Thakur expressed delight after delivering a standout performance for the Mumbai Indians (MI), saying playing for his home franchise remains a special feeling, even as he reflected on the challenges and memories associated with the iconic venue Wankhede Stadium.

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The five-time champions MI registered a dominant six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in both teams' first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma helped the Mumbai Indians secure their biggest run-chase in IPL history and also win their first season-opener since the 2012 edition of the IPL. Mumbai chased down a formidable target of 221 to defeat KKR in the second match of IPL 2026.

'To play for Mumbai is special': Shardul Thakur

Thakur, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his impressive spell, said bowling the sixth over of the innings was particularly demanding but proved to be a turning point in his performance. "I like challenges. Bowling that 6th over was challenging. Today was one of those performances," he said after the match.

The right-arm pacer also spoke about his emotional connection with the ground, recalling both highs and lows over the years. "This ground has given me bitter and sweet memories. To play for Mumbai is special. I was a net bowler in 2010. It's finally happened, I am playing for the Mumbai Indians, my home team," Thakur added.

Highlighting the role of team support, Thakur credited the management for backing him consistently. "I'll be really happy if I stay here. The amount of backing from the management is amazing," he said.

The pacer also addressed the popular "Lord Thakur" memes often associated with him on social media, embracing the nickname with positivity. " I like it, it's a name given to by people. Not a meme name, but it's a positive thing. When you perform, there'll be love shown by people," he remarked.

Rahane, Raghuvanshi power KKR to 220

The three-time champions KKR delivered a commanding batting performance against MI, posting a formidable total of 220/4 after being put in to bat first. Led by a scintillating half-century from captain Ajinkya Rahane (67 off 40 deliveries, including three fours and five towering sixes), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (51 off 29 balls, with six fours and two sixes). Apart from them, crucial contributions from Finn Allen (17-ball 37, including six fours and two sixes) and Rinku Singh, who stayed unbeaten on 33 off 21 balls, with four fours, helped KKR set up a challenging target despite a three-wicket haul by speedster Shardul Thakur.

Rohit, Rickelton lead MI's historic chase

Mumbai chased down a formidable target of 221 to defeat KKR in the second match of IPL 2026. The chase required something special, and Mumbai's openers delivered exactly that. Rohit Sharma (78 runs off 38 balls), along with Rickelton (81 runs off 41 balls), played a fantastic knock as they registered their biggest run-chase in IPL history and also won their first season-opener since the 2012 edition of the IPL. (ANI)