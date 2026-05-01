RCB skipper Rajat Patidar acknowledged the team's batting collapse was a key factor in their loss to GT. He said the score was not good enough but praised his bowlers for putting up a strong fight and keeping the game competitive.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar acknowledged his team's shortcomings with the bat after their four-wicket defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT), but praised the bowlers for putting up a strong fight in challenging conditions.

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Patidar on RCB's Performance

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Patidar said the total posted by RCB was below par, but credited the bowlers for keeping the game competitive. "The score was not good enough on this track, but the way we bowled and stretched it, it was a positive sign," Patidar said.

He also highlighted the role of the pitch in assisting fast bowlers, while admitting that GT batter Shubman Gill shifted the momentum with a strong innings. "There was a good cover of grass, and it helped the fast bowlers. The way Shubman played, he played beautifully and put pressure on us," he said.

Patidar pointed to RCB's collapse in the middle overs as a key factor in the loss. "We gave a lot of wickets in the middle, and that kept us in the backseat."

He also praised veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his early spell. "He is an experienced bowler, and the way he bowled in the first half was incredible."

The RCB skipper stressed the importance of staying focused on the bigger picture in the tournament. "It is a long way (to go), and we will take it one game at a time. We are not looking at the table. Our aim is to play good cricket."

GT Secures Disciplined Win

GT secured a four-wicket victory over the defending champions in their IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, thanks to an all-round performance with both bat and ball on Thursday night

RCB, after a strong start led by Virat Kohli, suffered a dramatic collapse and were bowled out for 155 in 19.2 overs, with Arshad Khan (3/22), Rashid Khan (2/19), and Jason Holder (2/29) sharing the spoils.

In response, GT got off to a blazing start with Shubman Gill (43 off 18 balls) and Jos Buttler (39 off 19 balls) attacking from the outset. Despite losing quick wickets in the middle overs, Rahul Tewatia (27) and Rashid Khan guided the Titans past the target, sealing a disciplined win.

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