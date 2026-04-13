Mumbai Indians suffered their third consecutive IPL 2026 defeat against RCB. Sherfane Rutherford, who scored a valiant 71*, dismissed concerns over MI's bowling, attributing the losses to 'small margins' and good opposition batting.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) endured their third straight defeat of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Sunday, going down to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. A key concern for the five-time champions has been their inability to take wickets, with their overall tally standing at just 15, and Jasprit Bumrah still without a breakthrough in the tournament.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rutherford Downplays MI's Bowling Concerns

However, MI's pinch hitter Sherfane Rutherford dismissed the alarm, noting that in most matches the opposition batters have simply managed to stay on top against them. "It's definitely not a concern. If we be honest, other teams bat well. I think we need to give credit where it's due. I think the guys bat well," Rutherford told the reporters.

"As I said, it's just a small margin for us. We are probably two fields changing or something in the field. I don't think it's much to do with our bowlers. I think it's just about executing and getting better," Rutherford added.

Rutherford's Lone Fight Goes in Vain

However, Rutherford played a very handy innings of 71*(31) for his side, but it went in vain. His 71 is also the second-highest score for MI while batting at NO.6 or below after 91(34) by Hardik Pandya against KKR at Eden Gardens in 2019. Nine sixes by him, also the joint-most for MI in IPL batting at No. 6 or below alongside Hardik in that same game at Kolkata.

Rutherford believes MI's defeats have come down to small margins despite strong preparation and collective effort. He emphasised that recent matches were decided by small moments, and stressed that the key for the side is to keep learning and improving from those narrow setbacks. "I think it's just small margins. As a team, I think our preparation has been good; as a unit, I think we have been preparing well. It's just small margins. I think the last game was a matter of fact of 3-4-8s. Same thing in this game, about 3-4-8s. I think what is important for us is to keep learning," he said.

Match Recap: RCB Outgun MI

RCB edged out MI by 18 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, riding on explosive half-centuries from Phil Salt, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar to post 240/4 before restricting Mumbai to 222/5 despite a late blitz from Sherfane Rutherford.

RCB have now won successive games against MI at Wankhede after losing six consecutive matches since 2016. The win lifts RCB to third on the points table, with three victories from four matches. Meanwhile, MI slip to eighth, managing just one win in four games and currently on a three-match losing streak.