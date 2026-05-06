Rajasthan Royals will host their 'Pink Promise Match' against Gujarat Titans on May 9 for IPL 2026. The team will wear special pink jerseys to promote women-led transformation, with every six hit funding solar power for six homes.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have announced that the home fixture against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 9 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium will be the franchise's 'Pink Promise Match' for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, a marquee fixture dedicated to driving long-term social impact through the power of cricket, according to a release.

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Now in its third year, the 'Pink Promise Match', led by Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF), continues to build on the Royals' commitment to driving meaningful social impact. A cornerstone of the Royals community initiatives, the 'Pink Promise Match' sees the team take the field in their signature all-pink jersey, symbolising their continued commitment to women-led transformation. Over the years, the initiative has evolved into a powerful platform that leverages cricket's reach to create meaningful, measurable change beyond the boundary.

A Jersey with a Deeper Narrative

'Pink Promise' is the franchise initiative to drive women-led transformation, built on the belief "Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai." This season, the Pink Promise jersey carries a deeper narrative. Designed through the Royals HunaRR Manch - Season 2: Rajasthan Royals Pink Promise Jersey Design competition, which witnessed over 8,500 entries, participation of over 700 designers across India, the jersey reflects the spirit of grassroots impact.

Built around the idea of women-led transformation, the design features a subtle ripple pattern representing how change begins with one individual and expands across families and communities. The winning design was created by 19-year-old Samiksha Rameshwar Mundada from Nashik, who was adjudged the winner by the jury. The jersey also incorporates solar-inspired elements, symbolising access to clean and sustainable energy, along with the names of women supported by the Royal Rajasthan Foundation. Together, these elements bring alive the philosophy of "Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai," making the jersey not just a kit, but a story of impact.

Driving Tangible On-Ground Impact

Speaking on the initiative, Alok Chitre, Chief Operating Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said: "The Pink Promise has grown into a powerful movement over the past years, where cricket directly contributes for good beyond the game. We have seen this initiative translate into real, tangible impact on the ground. In 2024, the initiative helped power 260 homes, followed by over 520 homes in 2025. As we step into another season, we remain committed to scaling this impact further and continuing to drive women-led transformation."

As part of this year's commitment, the Royals will continue their solar electrification efforts in the region. For every six hit during the match, six homes will be electrified with solar power, further strengthening the link between on-field performance and off-field impact.

The initiative builds on strong momentum from previous seasons. In the past two years, it has contributed to powering 780 homes, expanding access to clean energy in underserved communities. At the heart of this effort are women from the Sambhar region, trained through RRF programmes, who play a pivotal role in the installation, maintenance, and long-term sustainability of the solar infrastructure.

The Pink Promise Match stands as a reflection of the Rajasthan Royals' commitment to creating lasting impact using cricket not just as a sport, but as a platform to empower communities and drive change where it matters most. (ANI)