Sameer Rizvi's blistering 90 off 51 balls secured a six-wicket win for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. DC successfully chased 163, overcoming early losses to hand MI their first defeat of the season.

Rizvi's 90 Powers DC to Victory

Sameer Rizvi's dazzling knock of 90 runs helped the Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets in match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

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This is the second win in the last seven IPL matches for DC against MI. And this is DC's just the second win in six games at Delhi since 2025, with the other coming in a Super Over against the Rajasthan Royals.

Chasing a modest target of 163 runs, the Axar Patel-led side suffered a couple of early blows when Deepak Chahar got rid of KL Rahul in the first over. Rahul made just one run before being caught behind by Ryan Rickelton. It was the first time that Chahar dismissed KL Rahul in IPL history.

Nitish Rana came one down but couldn't stay long as Jasprit Bumrah ran him out with a direct hit after collecting the ball in his follow-through. Rana was trying to steal a single but missed by a margin to reach the crease.

Pathum Nissanka shifted gears after that and added 66 runs for the third wicket with Rizvi. He made 44 runs off 30 balls with the help of seven boundaries.

After his dismissal, Rizvi took charge and began hitting the boundaries. In his 78-run partnership for the fourth wicket with David Miller, he contributed more than 60 runs.

Rizvi's Record-Breaking Knock

The 22-year-old completed his second half-century of the season and kept hitting boundaries even after that. His 90 runs came in just 51 balls and included seven fours and as many sixes. He now has the Orange cap after making 160 runs in two innings in this IPL. 90 runs by Rizvi is the second-highest individual score by an impact player in IPL behind 107* runs by Jos Buttler against KKR at Eden Gardens in 2024. Rizvi's 90 is also the third-highest score by a DC batter against MI in the IPL after 95 not out by Virender Sehwag in 2013 and 91 not out by Jason Roy in 2018. Seven sixes by him is also the joint-most by a DC batter hit against MI, alongside Rishabh Pant in 2019 and Tristan Stubbs in 2024.

Miller hit the winning boundary on the first delivery of the 19th over as the DC registered their second win of the season and MI suffered their first loss of the season. Rizvi was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock. Coming as an Impact Player, this is his second consecutive impactful knock and the second POTM award of the IPL 2026 as well.

Suryakumar's Half-Century Lifts MI to 162

Earlier, the hosts won the toss and invited MI to bat first. Suryakumar Yadav was leading the five-time champions in the absence of the full-time captain Hardik Pandya, who was not feeling well.

Rickelton and Rohit Sharma started well and collected multiple boundaries in the first two overs. Mukesh Kumar came to bowl his second over and got rid of Rickelton first, then Tilak Varma with a 'caught and bowled' dismissal on the fourth delivery of his over.

That Mukesh Kumar's over stopped the flow of runs for MI and forced Suryakumar and Rohit Sharma to wait for bad deliveries to score. The duo of Rohit and SKY added 53 runs for the third wicket in 40 balls.

Axar Patel dismissed Sharma in the 10th over. He made 35 runs off 26 balls with the help of six boundaries.

Sherfane Rutherford also couldn't stay for long and lost his wicket in the 12th over when Mukesh Kumar took a brilliant catch near the boundary rope off Vipraj Nigam's over. He made just five runs off seven balls.

Suryakumar Yadav completed his half-century but couldn't stay for long and lost his wicket when Lungi Ngidi got him LBW. He made 51 runs off 36 balls with the help of three fours and a couple of sixes.

Naman Dhir also contributed with a 21-ball 28 before T Natarajan got him caught out by Tristan Stubbs. Mitchell Santner (18 not out) and Corbin Bosch (11 not out) also hit a couple of boundaries each to take MI to a fighting total of 162 runs.

Mukesh Kumar took a couple of wickets, whereas Patel, Natarajan, Ngidi and Nigam shared one wicket each.