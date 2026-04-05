After being reduced to 29/4 by LSG, with Mohammed Shami starring, SRH were rescued by a 116-run stand between Nitish Kumar Reddy (56) and Heinrich Klaasen (62). The partnership helped the home team post a competitive total of 156/9.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen carried out a rescue act for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Sunday, after LSG bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami, reduced the home team to 29/4 in 8 overs. Reddy (56 off 33 balls) and Klaasen (62 off 41) helped SRH to 156/9 in 20 overs.

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Shami leads LSG's early charge

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, LSG bowlers, led by a clinical Shami (2/9 in 4 overs), dismantled the SRH top order in a frantic opening spell. LSG captain Rishabh Pant's decision to bowl first paid immediate dividends as Shami struck in the very first over, dismissing the dangerous Abhishek Sharma for a two-ball duck. The misery continued for the home side as Travis Head (7) fell shortly after, followed by stand-in captain Ishan Kishan (1), who was cleaned up by a beauty from Prince Yadav (2/34 in 4 overs).

By the end of the Powerplay, SRH were reeling at 22/3, which soon became 26/4 when Liam Livingstone (14) was brilliantly caught by a diving Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Digvesh Rathi (1/46 in 4 overs).

Reddy, Klaasen stage remarkable recovery

With the "all-out attack" philosophy of SRH backfiring, it was left to local boy Nitish Kumar Reddy and the South African hard-hitter Heinrich Klaasen to rebuild the innings. The duo shared a vital 116-run partnership that dragged SRH from the brink of a double-digit total to a competitive score. Nitish Reddy was the aggressor, smashing 56 runs off 33 balls, including five sixes. At the other end, Klaasen played a calculated yet powerful knock of 62 from 41 balls, finding the boundary five times and hitting two sixes.

LSG bowlers strike back at the death

Just as SRH looked set for a late-overs flourish, LSG's bowling unit struck back. Manimaran Siddharth (1/29 in 4 overs) broke the match-defining stand by dismissing Reddy, and the momentum shifted once again. Heinrich Klaasen fell shortly after, and the SRH lower order struggled to find the boundary against the disciplined death bowling of Avesh Khan (2/36 in 4 overs) and Prince Yadav as the Hyderabad-based franchise ultimately finished on 156/9.

Klaasen's 62 and Nitish Kumar Reddy's 56 for SRH, and Mohammed Shami's bowling figures of 2/9 in 4 overs and Prince Yadav's 2/34 in 4 overs were the standout performances in the match.