Aditya Tare advises RCB to back leg-spinner Suyash Sharma as their sixth bowler, despite a dip in form. He suggests Sharma is key for RCB to defend their IPL title and a better option than part-timers like Romario Shepherd.

Former Mumbai Indians batter Aditya Tare has called on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to show faith in leg-spinner Suyash Sharma following their nine-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026 on Thursday night.

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Tare on RCB's Sixth Bowler Conundrum

Speaking on Star Sports, Tare said RCB's bowling balance has been under pressure and stressed the importance of developing a dependable sixth bowling option in the squad. "RCB have always struggled to find a reliable sixth bowler. I believe they need to back Suyash Sharma more. He must bowl his full four-over quota," JioStar expert Tare said.

While acknowledging the young spinner's dip in form, Tare urged the defending champions to continue investing in him rather than looking for short-term alternatives. "Yes, his line and length have drifted, and his form has dipped. But if RCB want to defend their IPL title, they must trust Suyash," he added.

Tare also questioned the team's current bowling combinations, suggesting that Suyash should be preferred over other part-time options. "Backing him is a better option than giving Shepherd two overs. Shepherd has not done well with the ball this year," he said, referring to Romario Shepherd.

The former cricketer concluded that consistent backing of young players like Suyash Sharma could be key to RCB's chances of lifting the IPL trophy again. "So, Suyash Sharma needs more support if RCB are to lift the trophy for the second time," Tare added.

LSG Edge Out RCB in High-Scoring Clash

Meanwhile, LSG defeated defending champions RCB by nine runs at Ekana Stadium.

The hosts posted 209/3 in 19 overs, powered by a brilliant 111 off 56 balls from Mitchell Marsh and late contributions from Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant.

Chasing 213 under the DLS method, RCB suffered an early collapse with Prince Yadav dismissing Virat Kohli for a two-ball duck. Despite a strong 95-run partnership between Rajat Patidar (61) and Devdutt Padikkal (34), and late resistance from Tim David, Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd, RCB finished at 203/6, falling short by nine runs.

Prince Yadav (3/33) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/33) led the bowling effort for LSG, while Marsh was named Player of the Match for his match-defining century.