Piyush Chawla hailed Rashid Khan's decisive 3/17 spell that secured Gujarat Titans a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals. Chawla also reflected on KL Rahul's sensational 92, which ultimately went in vain for the losing side.

Gujarat Titans edged past Delhi Capitals in a thrilling last-over finish in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

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Piyush Chawla on Rashid's Decisive Spell

Speaking on Star Sports 'Amul Cricket Live', the former India cricketer Piyush Chawla reflected on Rashid Khan's decisive spell and KL Rahul's innings. Talking about Rashid's spell, Chawla said, "We all know what Rashid Khan is capable of on his day; he can trouble any batting line-up. Gujarat Titans needed him to step up, especially while defending this total on a good batting wicket and a small ground, and he delivered. He was right on the money from the very first ball." Rashid was named Player of the Match for his bowling figures of 17/3. He took the wickets of Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi and Axar Patel at crucial stages of the match.

"The way he dismissed Sameer Rizvi was particularly impressive. He bowled several leg-spinners earlier, and when Rizvi walked in, a batter with strong numbers against spin this season, he showed him the slip, making him expect a leg-break, but deceived him with the wrong' un. It was a beautiful delivery, right on target, beating the bat through the gap," Chawla said.

A sensational 92 from KL Rahul and a valiant effort from David Miller went in vain as GT registered their first win and handed DC their first defeat of the season.

Chawla on KL Rahul's Innings

On KL Rahul's innings, Chawla said, "At that stage, those runs were crucial, and KL Rahul ensured the required rate never went completely out of reach for Delhi Capitals. He started steadily, around 26 off his first 20 balls, but then accelerated well. Having played such an innings, he would probably be disappointed with himself because when you bat like that, you want to finish the game for your team. Unfortunately for him, that didn't happen."

Upcoming Matches

DC will face Chennai Super Kings in their next match on Saturday, whereas GT will take on LSG on Sunday. (ANI)