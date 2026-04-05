Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 10 of IPL 2026. Stand-in captain Ishan Kishan leads SRH, who bring in Harshal Patel and Liam Livingstone. LSG is seeking its first win of the season.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have put Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to bat first in match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. The LSG made one change in the team by bringing in Manimaran Siddharth in place of Anrich Nortje. SRH, led by the stand-in captain Ishan Kishan, has made a couple of changes, bringing in Harshal Patel and Liam Livingstone.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

SRH started their IPL 2026 campaign with a defeat against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener and then went on to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs. The LSG are looking for their first win of the season after suffering a six-wicket defeat in the last match against the Delhi Capitals. The SRH are playing their first home game of the season.

SRH Captain at the Toss

Reacting to that during the toss, SRH captain Ishan Kishan said, "It's always good to get your home support, and the crowd loves the SRH team. So yeah, very happy to be here."

Speaking about the changes in the team, he said, "There are just two changes. Livingstone comes in, and Harshal Patel comes in. Harshal Patel has done well whenever he's bowled here. And Livi, giving him an opportunity to use his off-spin as well against the left-handers."

Team Lineups

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari

Lucknow Super Giants Impact subs: Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh. (ANI)