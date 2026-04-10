Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed South African all-rounder George Linde as a replacement for the injured Wanindu Hasaranga for the IPL 2026. Hasaranga has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Linde will join LSG for his maiden IPL stint.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Protea all-rounder George Linde as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Friday.

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Details on Wanindu Hasaranga's Exit

Hasaranga was signed by LSG for Rs 2 crore at the auction but has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Sri Lanka's opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Earlier, it was reported that the veteran all-rounder had not taken the mandatory fitness tests under SLC's observation, which was a mandate to get an NOC (No Objection Certificate) to join the IPL.

Hasaranga was with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last season and with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2021 to 2023.

Who is George Linde?

Linde, a left-handed batting all-rounder who bowls slow left-arm orthodox, has represented South Africa in 3 Tests, 4 ODIs and 37 T20Is.

In T20Is, Linde has scored 403 runs and picked up 35 wickets.

He brings extensive experience in the shortest format, having played 250 T20 matches.

This will be his maiden stint in the IPL.

He will join LSG at his reserve price of Rs 1 crore.

LSG's Current Standing

LSG currently stands in fifth place in the points table with two wins in three matches.

(ANI)